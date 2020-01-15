Christmas boosts JoJo Maman Bébé online sales

Online Christmas sales at JoJo Maman Bébé grew 24% for the four weeks to 12 January compared to the previous year.

The maternity and kidswear retailer, which is favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, said this was partly down to the success of its click-and-collect and ship-from-store services.

Total company sales also grew over the period, although retail store sales were “slightly down” on a like-for-like basis.

The business did not take part in Black Friday Sales and only began Christmas discounts in store on 27 December.

Founder and CEO Laura Tenison (pictured above) said: “While trading is tough because of economic instability and our competitors’ closing-down sales, we are constantly enhancing our unique selling point of offering experiential shopping in beautiful stores. Our highly trained teams are part of the local communities, offering pregnant women and new parents support and advice in a lovely shopping environment.”

Competitors Mothercare and Mamas & Papas both entered administration at the end of last year, demonstrating the difficulties of the mother-and-baby market.

Tenison added that the business “continues to invest in our international expansion and remain ambitious in our remit to become the leading global mother and baby brand whilst retaining our core company value”.