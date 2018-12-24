Christmas fails to ignite footfall

Total footfall for the week to 22 December dropped 4.3% compared with last year as shoppers continued to shun the high street in the run-up to Christmas.

The latest Springboard figures show that footfall on “Super Saturday”, 22 December, which was expected to be the busiest Christmas shopping day, fell 0.7% year on year.

For the week footfall on the high street was down 4%, retail parks were down 2.9% and shopping centre visitors plunged 6.4% year on year.