Christmas footfall up at Icon Outlet

Footfall for the Christmas period grew by almost 40% at The O2’s Icon Outlet with strong performance across all stores.
The 210,000 sq ft premium outlet reported a 39% increase in footfall from 23 December to 5 January compared with the previous year. Fashion revenue was up 33% and footwear revenue grew 39% for the period on a like for like basis.
Boxing Day sales were up 15% on the previous record day for the outlet.
Icon Outlet opened its doors in October 2018 with 33 brands. It now has more than 60 brands after unveiling its second phase this July to welcome international names including Adidas and Nike.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.