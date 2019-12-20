Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Christmas panic purchases to hit £1.4bn

20 December 2019By

Shoppers across the UK are predicted to spend £1.4bn on in-store sales on the final weekend before Christmas, new research has found. 

New data from VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) revealed that 10.1 million shoppers will be taking to physical stores to complete their Christmas shopping and snap up last-minute festive essentials on Saturday 21 December. 

“With this Saturday being the last one before Christmas, it’s unsurprisingly a very busy shopping day for both retailers and consumers looking to put the finishing touches to their Christmas shopping”, Jimmy New, director of marketing at VoucherCodes.co.uk said.

“Across the country, many retailers will be extending their opening hours on Saturday.

“Hundreds of brands, including the likes of M&S, Next, and House of Fraser can deliver in time for Christmas if you order by Sunday, and a few can even guarantee delivery if you order as late as Monday.”

