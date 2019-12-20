Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Christmas spend to reach £136m in London’s West End

20 December 2019By

Shoppers are expected to spend £136m in London’s West End in the final weekend before Christmas, new research has found.

A study from business partnership New West End Company shows that footfall is expected to hit 1.7 million visitors in the West End, a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

Saturday 21 December, known as “Super Saturday”, is set to be the busiest day of the year with footfall increasing by 12%, against the week before [14 December]. 

The research company said this is because retailers on Oxford Street, Bond Street and Regent Street will be offering deeper discounts of up to 50% and exclusive promotions over the course of the final Christmas weekend.

“The last weekend before Christmas is set to see 1.7 million shoppers spending £136m across London’s West End”, Artjom Hatsaturjants, head of insights at New West End Company, said. “With the general election now complete, we anticipate sales to reach their peak as the nation turns its attention to Christmas.”

 

 

