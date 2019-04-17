Clarks appoints new chair

David will replace current chair Tom O’Neill, who will retire at the company’s AGM on 3 May after serving on the board of directors for 15 years.

David was interim CEO from 25 June 2018 until CEO Giorgio Presca joined the business on 11 March.

She was appointed to the Clarks board as an independent non-executive director in March 2012.

David said: “I would like to pay tribute to Tom O’Neill, who has been our chairman since 2013. He has seen the organisation through many challenges, most notably stepping in as executive chairman in 2015/16. On behalf of the board of directors I would like to express our thanks to Tom for his contribution to the Clarks business, with 15 years of dedicated service on our board. We greatly value his steady leadership over the years.”