Clarks bolsters board

Clarks has appointed three new non-executive directors to its board.
Stephen Bolton, former group controller at Diageo, and Victor Herrero, ex-CEO of Guess, joined the board on 1 April.
Peter Clark, managing director of US investment firm Cannon House Partners, joined on 20 November.
Tom O’Neill, chairman of Clarks said: “They will each bring distinct expertise and strong senior business experience to the board, which will be invaluable as Clarks enters a new phase of growth and transformation.”
