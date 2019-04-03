Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Clarks bolsters board

3 April 2019By

Full screenclarks store

Clarks has appointed three new non-executive directors to its board.

Stephen Bolton, former group controller at Diageo, and Victor Herrero, ex-CEO of Guess, joined the board on 1 April.

Peter Clark, managing director of US investment firm Cannon House Partners, joined on 20 November.

Tom O’Neill, chairman of Clarks said: “They will each bring distinct expertise and strong senior business experience to the board, which will be invaluable as Clarks enters a new phase of growth and transformation.”

