Clarks in talks over cash injection

Footwear retailer Clarks is in early-stage discussions about potential minority equity investors, which could dilute the family’s stake in the business.

However, Drapers understands this is one of a range of options the footwear retailer is considering.

A deal could reportedly raise between £100m and £200m from external investors, Sky News reports.

The retailer announced it would be cutting 900 jobs over the coming 18 months as it enters the next phase of its “Made to Last” strategy, which was introduced at the end of last year.

Clarks announced last month that it had drawn up plans for the permanent closure of some of its stores and drafted in bankers to review its finances.

Clarks declined to comment.