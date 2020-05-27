Clarks redundancies were ‘inevitable’

After Clarks announced almost 900 redundancies last week, the industry has told Drapers there is hope for the footwear retailer, but there are hard decisions to be made.

Last week, Clarks announced it would make almost 1,000 redundancies across the global business over the coming 18 months, as part of the next phase of its “Made to Last” strategy.

The retailer announced it would create an additional 200 roles, and on Friday, it was also reported that Clarks was in talks about securing new investment.

However, this is just the latest test of the embattled footwear retailer.

Clarks recently drafted in three of the “Big Four” auditing firms to work on a restructuring of the business. Its family shareholders drafted in KPMG to advise them, while Deloitte has been hired by the company’s management team. PwC has also been called in to assess the impact of of Covid-19 on the business.

Investment bank Rothschild was also brought on board to explore financing options, including accessing new borrowing facilities. Management consultancy McKinsey & Co was appointed to review the business in November 2019.

The managing director of a footwear retailer said it looked like communication had broken down across the various stakeholders: “Three of the big four accountancy firms are having some input, from the lenders, the family and the management team. That seems to me like a lot of work and effort and not a cohesive way to push a company and a brand forward. It’s a shame. Obviously there’s been a breakdown in communication and trust in stakeholders, lenders and the family and the management team of the business.”

He added the turnaround would need to be fast to be effective.

“As sad as it is, redundancies were inevitable,” the managing director added. “Inside the footwear industry, most key people would say they’re over-stored. They’ve got too many stores in the UK and that needs to be adjusted quickly. Clarks has a competitive disadvantage because as other companies slim down, they’re becoming more profitable and can invest more in their business by getting rid of shops and leases and Clarks hasn’t done that at the moment.”

The retailer, which has around 347 stores across the UK, will close fewer than ten of its UK stores when their leases expire.

Clarks told Drapers when the closures were annoucned that it “continually reviews” all of its stores to ensure they are the right size and located in the best areas to provide the best possible service to its customers.

However, a footwear agent told Drapers that Clarks stores were generally in areas that were “quite run down”: “It’s a fantastic business model but, in some ways, if you were going to invent it today, you wouldn’t.

“It’s a great company but it’s almost past its time. The reality is, it’s a business that 20 years ago was fine, but unfortunately, Clarks’ product is a generic product for people who want a pair of shoes, decent quality but don’t want to spend too much. They have a decent reputation on children’s and in Europe, but, of course, they also missed the boat on the sneaker trainer business.”

Richard Lim, analyst at Retail Economics, said Covid-19 had exacerbated Clarks’ issues over the past months: “Out of all of the categories, footwear was the hardest hit within retail. For the month of April, we saw a 79% decline in footwear sales which is, needless to say, unprecedented.

“Clarks, like many others, has been looking at how to strip out costs, and as we move towards a post-Covid-19 era, what kind of set up does it need, how many stores, what levels of staffing, where investment will go, using online more effectively. This latest announcement doesn’t come as any surprise. I’m sure there’ll be lots on the horizon from other retailers.”

However, industry insiders have said a turnaround could be possible with the right steps.

Patrick O’Brien, UK retail research director at GlobalData, said: “A lack of decisive action over the last five years has hindered Clarks but chief executive Giorgio Presca, who joined in 2019, has demonstrated that he is keen to make significant changes, which is evident from the swathes of head office cuts announced.”

The footwear retailer MD said: “The CEO has experience in footwear, and that has to be an advantage. If he puts the right people around him then he can turn it around. But not without some serious, hard, difficult decisions in the near future.”

Clarks has been contacted for comment.