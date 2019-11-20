Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Clipper founder tables £300m takeover bid

20 November 2019By

Clipper

The founder of Clipper Logistics, which provides delivery services for retailers such as Asos and John Lewis, is reportedly preparing a £300m bid to take the company private.

Steve Parkin, the firm’s executive chairman who founded Clipper in 1992, has approached fellow board members about the proposed takeover, Sky News reports. He is said to be working with US private equity firm Sun Capital Partners for the bid, which comes five years after Clipper’s London initial public offering (IPO).  

It is thought that Parkin holds around a third of the company’s shares.

Clipper Logistics has been contacted by Drapers for comment. 

