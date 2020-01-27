Close to 10,000 retail jobs lost in 2020

Almost 10,000 retail jobs have been lost already this year, new research shows.

The Arcadia Group, Mothercare, Debenhams and Jack Wills are among the retailers to have announced store closures in recent months.

A total of 9,949 positions have gone in 2020, analysis by the Centre for Retail Research shows.

A further 1,200 jobs are currently under threat as a result of the collapse of department store Beales and toy retailer Hawkin’s Bazaar over the past week.

Last week, the British Retail Consortium’s Retail Employment Monitor showed a total of 57,000 retail jobs were lost in 2019. The research also found that 38% of retailers plan on hiring fewer employees in the next quarter.