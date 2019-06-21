Clothing sales hit five-year low

Clothing and footwear sales suffered their biggest sales slump in five years last month, as unseasonably cold weather deterred shoppers from the high street.

Clothing and footwear sales fell by 4.5% in May, the biggest drop since July 2015, the Office of National Statistics Retail Sales Index showed. Retail sales fell by 0.5%, compared with 0.1% dip the previous month.

Department stores also suffered, experiencing a 0.9% dip in the three months to May.

Anne Alexandre, RSM manager at the British Retail Consortium, said: “These sales figures make for a disappointing reading.

“As made clear by the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor (RSM) two weeks ago, the CBI Distributive Trade Survey earlier this month and the Visa UK Consumer Spending Index, the political and economic uncertainty is weighing heavily on consumer and business confidence alike.

“This highlights the need for more care and reason in the current debate about Brexit and the need for more certainty that a no deal Brexit will be avoided.”