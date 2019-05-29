Coats launches BCI certified cotton thread

Coats, the US manufacturer of sewing thread and needlecraft brands, has launched two new 100% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton threads.

Earlier this year Coats launched a sustainability strategy, which set out seven targets in order to accelerate the company’s progress towards a more sustainable future.

The manufacturer has since created the two new threads called Tre Cerchi Vero and Tre Cerchi Vero+.

In addition, Tre Cerchi Vero+ is Cradle to Cradle approved for its dyes and chemicals which are free of harmful substances, including pesticides.

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is a non-profit organisation which administers the standard.

Adrian Elliott, president of apparel and footwear at Coats, said: “As our customers strive to achieve their sustainability goals, we can support them by exploring innovative solutions and products which are independently verified as being made from sustainable raw materials.

“We are doing our part to contribute to an end product that the consumer can trust has been made as sustainably as possible and without compromising on quality and performance.”