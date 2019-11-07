Cody & Co launches with British-made footwear focus

Launching its debut collection for autumn 19, Cody & Co is a men’s footwear brand seeking to uphold British footwear heritage with contemporary designs.

Based in Sheffield, the brand has been founded by Phil Cody – who has 20 years experiencing working in the footwear industry, in sourcing and sales roles.

Cody & Co creates styles inspired by Italian shoemaking – particularly referencing relaxed constructions. Nevertheless, the brand is British at heart – brogues and Chelsea boots are signature styles and the brand claims that both the shoes and their packaging are 100% made in Sheffield, with the suede uppers also produced by a UK tannery.

Core styles include the Handley Chelsea boot (£249) and the Paris trainers (£199). Designs are paired back and contemporary in style, appearing in classic colours such as tan, charcoal and black.

The brand’s logo celebrates its Yorkshire heritage, with chains referencing Sheffield’s steal making history, and a Yorkshire rose embossed into each shoe.

The brand has initially launched exclusively direct to consumer, selling via its own website.

Retail prices range from £199 for trainers to £249 for a Chelsea boot; 01252 417022; codyandco-london.co.uk.