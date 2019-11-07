Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Cody & Co launches with British-made footwear focus

7 November 2019 By

926florence derby black

1/7

Hide caption

  • 926florence derby black
  • 1144santana tassel alloy min
  • 899florence chelsea rust
  • 987paris sneaker black
  • 1142santana tassel alloy
  • 986paris sneaker black
  • 858florence chelsea black

Launching its debut collection for autumn 19, Cody & Co is a men’s footwear brand seeking to uphold British footwear heritage with contemporary designs.

Based in Sheffield, the brand has been founded by Phil Cody – who has 20 years experiencing working in the footwear industry, in sourcing and sales roles.

Cody & Co creates styles inspired by Italian shoemaking – particularly referencing relaxed constructions. Nevertheless, the brand is British at heart – brogues and Chelsea boots are signature styles and the brand claims that both the shoes and their packaging are 100% made in Sheffield, with the suede uppers also produced by a UK tannery.

Core styles include the Handley Chelsea boot (£249) and the Paris trainers (£199). Designs are paired back and contemporary in style, appearing in classic colours such as tan, charcoal and black.

The brand’s logo celebrates its Yorkshire heritage, with chains referencing Sheffield’s steal making history, and a Yorkshire rose embossed into each shoe.

The brand has initially launched exclusively direct to consumer, selling via its own website.

Retail prices range from £199 for trainers to £249 for a Chelsea boot; 01252 417022; codyandco-london.co.uk.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.