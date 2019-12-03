Cold snap and ‘Brexit respite’ boost November clothing sales

Clothing retailers enjoyed an uptick in year-on-year sales in November, driven by the colder weather and the extension to the Brexit deadline until at least 31 January 2020.

November clothing sales this year were up 6% for the period from 27 October to 23 November, the latest British Retail Consortium/KPMG Retail Sales Monitor shows.

Figures have been adjusted to reflect the fact that Sales event Black Friday fell later this year and therefore outside of the reporting period.

The growth is compared with an increase of 0.4% across retail as a whole. Footwear sales fared much less well, and fell by 9% compared with November last year.

Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium chief executive, said the figures suggested shoppers were “ready to take advantage of the great bargains available, both online and on the high street”.

“Furthermore, as the spectre of a no-deal Brexit has been pushed back to after Christmas, consumers were more prepared to open their wallets to a little extra festive spending.”

KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin added that we would not have a full picture of the sector’s true health until the New Year: “Black Friday is key to many non-food categories. Retailers have their foot to the floor during this critical trading period, but it won’t be until Christmas trading reports land in January that we’ll truly know whether their strategies have proved fruitful.”