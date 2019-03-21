Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Coloko: Ruby Shoo's new summer stablemate

21 March 2019 By

2048

1/12

Hide caption

  • 2048
  • 10021 mens bonsai black lime 3
  • 10016 calathea red 1
  • 10016 calathea black 2
  • 2401
  • 10013 amaryllis pewter 3
  • 2696
  • 10001 ti pink 2
  • 10009 dahlia green 2
  • 10009 dahlia gold 2
  • 10006 lantana pink 3
  • 2270

Launched by Ruby Shoo owners GH Warner, vibrant footwear brand Coloko is making its debut for spring 19.

The men’s and women’s footwear line launched in stores and online in March and features 50 options in vibrant colours and playful styles.

The brand is currently selling short order for spring 19.

Flipflops and pumps are key silhouettes, with standout options a blue and yellow polkadot flipflop, and a black pump with nude bow detailing, as well as pastel glitter designs. The spring collection takes its inspiration from tropical flowers and plants, which makes for a bold and eye-catching range.

Materials are 100% recyclable and vegan friendly, and are designed to be flexible, durable and comfortable.

Wholesale prices range from £5 for a basic flipflop to £10 for pumps; sales@coloko.com; coloko.com

