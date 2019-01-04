Colours and Sons launches mini-me kidswear

German menswear brand Colours & Sons is set to launch kidswear for autumn 19, with a range of mini-me style boys shirting.

Colours and Sons launched as a menswear brand in 2012 and is known for its quirky and bold shirting. It has 50 stockists in the UK.

The debut kidswear range features nearly 20 similarly eclectic shirting styles that co-ordinate to the men’s collection and are available for ages 2-16.

Wholesale pricing is yet to be announced, but the collection officially launches at the Panorama trade show in Berlin from 15-17 January. Sales books are open from 11 January.

Styles feature floral and nature prints, with bold, geometric linings visible on cuffs and collars.

Michael Spriggs Agencies acts as the UK and Ireland representative for both the menswear and boys line.

0116 2362304; coloursandsons.com