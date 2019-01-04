Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Colours and Sons launches mini-me kidswear

4 January 2019 By

Colour and sons

1/9

Hide caption

  • Colour and sons
  • Cus kids 10
  • Cus kids 09a
  • Cus kids 01
  • Cus kids 05
  • Cus kids 03
  • Cus kids 08
  • Cus kids 06
  • Cus kids 04

German menswear brand Colours & Sons is set to launch kidswear for autumn 19, with a range of mini-me style boys shirting.

Colours and Sons launched as a menswear brand in 2012 and is known for its quirky and bold shirting. It has 50 stockists in the UK.

The debut kidswear range features nearly 20 similarly eclectic shirting styles that co-ordinate to the men’s collection and are available for ages 2-16.

Wholesale pricing is yet to be announced, but the collection officially launches at the Panorama trade show in Berlin from 15-17 January. Sales books are open from 11 January.

Styles feature floral and nature prints, with bold, geometric linings visible on cuffs and collars.

Michael Spriggs Agencies acts as the UK and Ireland representative for both the menswear and boys line.

0116 2362304; coloursandsons.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.