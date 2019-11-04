Columbia Sportswear chair dies at 95

Gert Boyle, the chairman of the board of directors at Columbia Sportswear Company, has died, aged 95.
The business said Boyle was the business’s matriarch since 1970, and described her as “one tough mother”.
Boyle, daughter of company founder Paul Lamfrom, held many jobs at Columbia, from seamstress of its first fishing vest to president.
Columbia said: “Her sharp wit and wisdom helped propel the company from near bankruptcy in the early 1970s to the global multi-brand company it is today, with annual net sales of almost $3bn in 2018. Her pioneering role as a woman in what was then a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations.”
