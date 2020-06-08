Comment: Are appointments a viable reopening option?

As retailers plan their reopening strategies for driving consumer demand amid heavy social distancing restrictions, appointments have surfaced as a solution for coronavirus trading.

In conversation with Drapers last week, Seasalt chief executive Paul Hayes revealed the brand would reopen its stores with the addition of a new appointment service.

Customers will be able to book time to spend alone in the store with socially distanced staff members. It also gives the opportunity for customers to use changing rooms that would otherwise be closed, as staff will be able to fully clean down the areas afterwards.

For Hayes, the system is one that helps to navigate the uncertainty around reopening footfall levels and provides a safe store environment for customers.

“The appointment approach is a positive one in trying to manage a situation where we might have higher footfall [when stores reopen],” he said. “It’s a form of personal shopping but it does mean in the situation we’re in it’s a safe way of doing so.”

Moss Bros has followed suit. As the retailer’s stores begin to reopen next week, customers can book online to skip the queue for a personalised shopping experience or to visit the shop outside of its usual opening hours. The appointments will be free of charge and come with no obligation for customers to make a purchase.

As retailers look to drum up retail sales to mitigate coronavirus losses and encourage customers to return to stores, are appointments the way forward?

Appointments are by no means a new thing. They have been part of retailers’ arsenal for some time in the guise of personal shopping, styling and bespoke fitting services.

Yet now, despite being rooted in the need for safety precautions, the retail appointment’s latest guise promises something of the VIP experience. This new form is more akin to a celebrity shut down of Harrods than a personal styling experience on the sweltering bottom floor of Topshop’s Oxford Circus store. It gives the retailer a chance to connect with the customer on a one-to-one basis, whilst also collecting personal data to improve omnichannel marketing as spend increasingly shifts online post-lockdown.

No-one is certain as to what footfall will look like once stores begin to reopen on 15 June. It may be the case that customers, tired of lockdown monotony, will form queues around the block to get their retail fix. Or, they may stay at home.

Either way, appointments provide a good solution. They can help limit heaving queues and provide a safe and socially-distanced experience for those shoppers that are wary of over-crowded stores.

In this capacity, they are also proving a viable option for independents. Many already offered personal shopping experiences prior to the pandemic. However, with new social distancing measures and smaller stores than their high street counterparts, an appointment-based offering will help indies manage customer numbers safely.

Norwich-based independent Vanilla is reopening on an appointment-only basis for the first fortnight of trading.

“The [government] guidelines are not set in stone, so we had to take into account how comfortable we felt about keeping our customers and the teams safe,” said owner Anita Vadhir. “The main reason we’ve done it is for customer confidence. We have to put money in the till as we’re a business but it’s about looking after the customers and making sure they feel safe. “

With customers now accustomed to shopping locally, the service could be a boon for independents to capture spend.

But retailers will need to weigh up the cost. Moss Bros’s model requires no purchase yet potentially limits spend from other shoppers during opening hours, and requires paying staff extra for after-hours appointments.

Businesses must be sure that the experience will drive conversion and will need the online capacity to handle bookings and ensure a simple process.

Appointments could provide a good option to ease customers back into store, exposing them gradually to the new retail scenario post-lockdown. While the system seems unlikely to be a perfect fit for every retailer, Zara has shown that volume high street players could make it work: it introduced appointments to phase the reopening of its Spanish stores in May.

Reopening stores on 15 June will be a relief for many retailers but will bring with it a new set of uncertainties. Guaranteeing footfall and offering customers a safe shopping environment will be a vital aspect in rebuilding bricks-and-mortar.