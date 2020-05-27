Comment: The buying pattern needs to change

Greg McCurry, merchandiser for sustainable and fair trade fashion brand People Tree, and former senior merchandiser at Asos, Laura Ashley, Duchamp London and Links of London, says now is the time to “brush off” decades-old discounting and over-stocking habits.

Writing this while working from home six weeks into the Covid-19 lockdown, it feels like this is yet another bullet to the fashion retail sector – a bullet we are desperately trying to dodge – and now, more than ever, the industry needs a renaissance on what we do and how we do it.

We have been going through this never-ending cycle of newness, mid-season Sales, Easter promotions, spring promotions, summer promotions, end-of-season Sales, Black Friday, January Sales and so on. Then it all begins again: a never-ending re-hash of ideas of how to clear slow-turning stock, stimulate sales, right the wrongs of over-buying, and throwing away margin and changing those hard-earned full-price customers into lifelong markdown customers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we had all been watching this pattern season after season, year after year. As a merchandiser I have long thought to myself that this is unsustainable, this pattern needs to change, it no longer seems fit for purpose. Over-buying to deliver newness to the customer and providing them with newness before they even know that they want it needs to be addressed. Why? Because the early mid-season Sale of a deep 70% off message tells us something isn’t quite right.

Brands that have newness at the heart of their strategy – such as Topshop, River Island, Asos or H&M – are tying up their much-needed cash in mountains of excess stock, and it’s times like this when we have an unprecedented downturn in footfall that we need to have cash where it is most valuable: in the reserves.

For those brands who have lost their way; who didn’t keep up with their competitors on price or product; who tried to be all things to all people and who ultimately forgot about their core customer; who don’t have the fresh and dynamic approach needed to navigate such an ever-changing environment; who are stuck in the past with decade-old practices that leave them lagging behind; who seem a bit too late to the party, announcing their new vision as the customers are lining up for a closing-down Sale, or administrators are knocking on the door: keep your stock file lean, controls tight and the customer at the heart of everything you do.

For brands such as Laura Ashley or Debenhams, Covid-19 has been that final push over that edge they have been teetering on for years. The administrators are now unravelling an incredible and unnecessary amount of stock on the books beyond what was needed for the season or the year, stock that would have served the business better as cash in the bank, saving it for a rainy day, because right now its pouring.

For the brands struggling through this pandemic and beyond, my advice is: it seems clear from brands who have recently entered administration that there is an underlying common denominator, stock. Brands have a responsibility to the customer who has served them well, their loyal employees who have stuck with them through the uncertain times and the supply chain who provide them with their products at times in good faith, to keep their inventory lean, demonstrate tighter buying controls, edit and edit again, to change this downward direction of using markdown to drive Sales and clear stock rather than product.

It’s time to take stock (literally) and use this opportunity to brush off decades-old bad habits, if we are to survive the next phase of trading after Covid-19.