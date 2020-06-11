Asics: Circularity at the heart of climate action

Romy Miltenburg, manager CSR and sustainability EMEA at footwear brand Asics, believes we will see an increasing focus on the use and re-use of products in the coming years.

While the ongoing Covid-19 crisis continues to heavily impact the lives of many, a vast number of regions are slowly easing restrictions and trying to shift towards what is being referred to as “the new normal”. It is uncertain to what extent this crisis will affect societies, economies and industries. Time will tell.

What does remain certain is that the climate crisis continues to escalate. It is our planet’s most urgent challenge. Climate change is having a devastating impact not only on the environment but everyday life as we know it.

There is a growing focus on sustainability and climate action, and many businesses and governments are committing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Unfortunately, however, Completing the Picture: How the Circular Economy Tackles Climate Change, published in 2019 by sustainability group The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, found the world is not anywhere near where we need to be to meet the conditions of the Paris Agreement, and prevent global warming of more than 1.5°C.

Sustainability experts believe that global crises, such as the pandemic we are currently facing, can be a catalyst for a much-needed shift to a different type of economy: one that is not centred purely around economic growth but that embraces true circularity, sustainability, and development within planetary and social boundaries.

In 2018, the Asics Group was the first sporting goods company to have its science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Over the past two years, the Group has accelerated its action on climate change, and aligned its sustainability strategy with what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report indicates is necessary to limit the worst impacts of climate change.

Circularity does not equal recycling

Circularity is at the heart of Asics’ sustainability strategy. And although, until now, the world has made little progress in its shift towards circularity (The Circularity GAP Report 2019 published by non-profit group Circle Ecoonmy shows that only 9% of global minerals, fossil fuels, metals and biomass that enter the economy are said to be re-used annually), we believe the transition is inevitable.

When applying the concept of circularity in practice, it’s important to recognise that circularity does not equal recycling. At Asics, while recycling is a vital component of the group’s strategy, circularity entails further crucial building blocks.

Within the concept of circularity, recycling forms the last step in a product’s lifecycle. Resources are re-used and recycled – rather than being sent to landfill sites – which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and prevents valuable resources from going to waste.

But this last step can only be achieved if the entire supply chain and product/service model is set up around circularity. How do businesses do this? By applying certain principles when developing their products and supply chains: resource efficiency, design for recycling and supply chain transparency.

Still, the best way to retain a product’s economic value is to have the product fulfil its full functional life. Most products, especially textile and footwear products nowadays, are discarded far before they have lost their functional properties. They are not worn out or broken: we simply want a different look or style, or we change our habits, which makes the product obsolete for us.

Restoration of quality

During the coming years, we will see an increasing focus on the use and re-use of products, rather than simply ensuring the product is made from recyclable materials.

Renewed attention on the functional quality of the product will become more important – in other words, producing products that last and last.

Many studies, including The Deloitte Global Millennial Survey 2019, highlight that Generation Z and millennials are far more concerned by sustainability, compared with previous generations, which affects their product-purchasing decisions. It is this younger group of consumers who are driving the current increase in new forms of (digital) re-commerce, re-use and lease/rental concepts.

The global pandemic crisis could, in fact, drive a wider consumer base to reconsider where to focus their spending. This is a promising prospect and could very well kick-start a new, more sustainable future in textiles.