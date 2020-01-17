Brit brands out in force in Berlin

The relevance of Berlin’s flagship trade shows for British buyers has been hotly debated in recent years. When Drapers headed to Panorama, Seek and Premium for the autumn 20 shows, UK buyers may have been scarce, but the new-look events had won over British brands.

There was an edgy new venue for Panorama, bustling halls at Premium and brand positivity at Seek – but when Drapers returned to Berlin for the autumn 20 trade shows, British buyers remained a rarity.

Panorama

Once one of the biggest international destinations in the fashion retail calendar, Berlin’s popularity with the international crowd waned after trade show Bread and Butter folded in 2015.

A subsequent consumer-facing edition – backed by German ecommerce giant Zalando – failing to ignite comparable enthusiasm and ended in 2019.

In recent years, the number of trade shows held in the city has dwindled. Premium Group’s streetwear-focused Bright from November 2018, womenswear event Show and Order was also absent from the autumn 20 roster.

The autumn 20 Berlin shows ran on 14-16 January. Seek took place at the Arena Berlin, while Premium was at its long-time home under the railway bridges of Station Berlin. Panorama, which now includes sustainable show Neonyt and premium denim exhibition Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist, moved to a new home in the sweeping grandeur of the former Tempelhof airport, which was home to Bread and Butter at its height.

The last time Drapers visited the Berlin shows was for the spring 18 season, when questions were raised about their relevancy for British buyers, and the opportunities the shows presented for discovering new brands.

These questions remained for the autumn 20 season. Brands across all three shows reported a scarcity of UK buyers. Most preferred to visit brands in the UK to save costs or instead to attend Copenhagen or Paris. Several menswear brands said the shows’ timing – between Pitti Uomo in Florence on 6-10 January and Paris Fashion Week Men’s on 14-19 January – made Berlin easy to skip in a time-pressured business environment.

Established brands with agents or showrooms based in the UK dominated, rather than the small, exclusive new brands that could drive buyers to return to Berlin. As such, the lack of UK buyers was not a surprise.

Nevertheless, buyers from TK Maxx, Next and JD Sports, as well as the occasional notable independent name, including Guildford womenswear retailer The Courtyard, were spotted browsing the shows and big international names such as C&A, Galeries Lafayette and Zalando were seen at all locations.

British brands put in a strong showing across all three shows. The German market is a key opportunity, in which many well-established UK names were seeking to increase their presence.

Seek in particular proved a hub for Brit brands. Menswear brand Farah showed there and reported writing 50% of all German orders on the stand. Another brand, Luke, was showing at Seek for the first time, aiming to increase its profile in the market.

Other British names at the shows included Hunter and French Connection at Premium, Joules and White Stuff at Panorama, and Herschel and Farah at Seek, demonstrating the importance of the German market for fashion exports.

Moving story

The season’s big talking point was Panorama new location. The former Templehof airport was lauded as an entirely new direction for the show. Previously held in the cavernous Kraftwerk exhibition centre, the new venue comprised two giant hangar halls for the main show, and smaller offshoot rooms for Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist, as well as a smaller hall for sustainable mini-trade show Neonyt.

The giant central outdoor area on the airport’s former tarmac played host to a dedicated showroom space for several larger brands including Fynch-Hatton, Camel Active and Canyon, in a similar fashion to th main square at Pitti Uomo. These brands had their own dedicated, repurposed shipping containers to host events and appointments.

German outerwear brand Dreimaster Schmuddelwedda was one exhibitor that drew attention with its immersive rain installation in one container, which showed off the brand’s waterproof jacket.

Visually impressive, the curved sweeping roof, expansive runway views and vintage planes dotted among the stands of the outdoor space failed to attract much of a crowd – perhaps because of the January chill – and acted more as a concourse than a place to do business.

Panorama at Templehof

Exhibitors praised the more spacious halls, natural light and simple layout of the new. Brands at Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist, which was acquired by Panorama in September 2018, also reported feeling a much more integral part of the show than in previous seasons.

Nevertheless, the scale of the show was still overwhelming and proved challenging to navigate. While the show shifted to a paper-free approach, removing paper maps and show guides, the app failed to be as comprehensive as needed for such a large-scale event, and some directions and functions were counterintuitive. For example, there was no way to annotate a map with the locations of relevant brands, and the app did not include the location or opening times for the show.

All three shows were received with general positivity – a busy first two days, followed by a typically slower final day on the Thursday – and, despite some complaints about footfall seeming lower than in previous seasons, orders were still written across the stands at all three.

Premium autumn 20

Seek and Premium both retained a more welcoming atmosphere than Panorama. At Premium a focus on up-and-coming talent and young designers – including German womenswear brand Nove and former Graduate Fashion Week designer Amesh – brought a sense of vitality, as did the panel talks in the main halls and drew large crowds of curious buyers.

Seek similarly won praise for its closely curated brand mix, and focus on a more youthful, edgy brand mix than its competitors.

Exhibitors said its recognisable aesthetic made it a hub for a strong set of buyers. One menswear brand recommended other shows – namely, London’s Jacket Required – follow Seek in creating a modern trade show for contemporary, young fashion brands.

Overall, the Berlin shows retain their immense importance for local brands, and are essential for those from outside building their presence in the market. However, despite a smattering of newness, the focus on international names rather than new discoveries make them a lower priority for buyers. In tough times, retailers are limited in the number of buying trips they can make, and with shows like CIFF and Revolver in Copenhagen or Tranoi and Who’s Next in Paris offering both newness and established names in equal measure, Berlin takes a back seat.