Comment: Green shoots for UK textiles post-Covid-19

Luxury Fabrics is an independent manufacturer of worsted and woollen cloth in Bradford, operating as part of the SIL textile group. We supply international fashion brands and distributors around the world.

The spread of Covid-19 took a while to affect our business, but when it did we took a big hit: nearly all our main markets closed down overnight. Looking back, it’s hard to believe we were operating as “normal” in February when we attended the two international fabric exhibitions Milano Uncia and Première Vision in Paris. By the middle of March most European countries had gone into lockdown.

When business enquiries decreased to almost zero, we had little choice but to furlough most of our sales and support departments. The government furlough scheme has been absolutely vital in supporting our staff. A small team have remained throughout to service the customers and countries that have remained open or reopened during the UK lockdown.

The government allowed UK manufacturing to remain open and, as a business with outstanding orders, we have continued to weave cloth safely.

The government allowed UK manufacturing to remain open and we have continued to weave cloth safely

The two difficulties we have faced is the disruption to the supply of raw materials from Europe, and the closure of the UK dyers and cloth finishers. By remaining open we have ensured that orders will only experience minimal delays once the rest of the supply chain reopens.

Asia seems to be less affected than Europe. Dispatches have been made throughout and new enquiries are starting.

We are seeing the first green shoots of companies reopening: we’ve had communication and new enquiries coming from France, Italy and other European countries as they slowly return to work. We are fortunate to have a loyal customer base and look forward to working with them as soon as possible.

Fashion brands are eager to know what the effect on their autumn/winter 20 orders will be. It is a credit to all our team that we are able to reassure customers that cloth is either ready to dispatch or will be in the next few weeks.

How the business operates in the future will have to change. The normal selling interaction is face to face, to allow our customers to feel the luxury and texture of the fabric, and appreciate the delicate designs we have created. Our sales team have in the past travelled extensively and the fabric exhibitions are a pivotal part of the selling process.

We are investing in creating digital cloth catalogues that we can use to interact with customers without having to visit their offices. Video conferencing and similar interactions with our customers will undoubtedly be relied on to ensure our cloths are part of our customers’ collections. We are lucky to have amazing technology on hand to assist this “new normal” way of operating a business.

The expectation today, providing we have no setbacks, is to start to see some of these employees return to work. As the team comes back to the workplace, our priority will be to allow them to operate safely. New office layouts will be essential. Flexible hours and flexible working arrangements will ensure that the business is well placed to ensure we remain a reliable supplier to our global customers.