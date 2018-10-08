Comment: How are fashion customers changing?

It has been another year of change for fashion consumers, whose buying behaviour continues to evolve. In 2018 we are seeing interesting trends in mobile shopping, in-store buying behaviour and the ever-growing desire for a seamless, easy experience.

One of the most interesting splits of the data this year has been looking at the difference in age-related shopping behaviour. Younger shoppers – all those aged under 35, but particularly those aged 18 to 24 – are driving radical change in the way we shop.

Born between 1994 and 2000, this age group has never known a world without the internet. The iPhone launched in 2007, when the youngest were seven years old. So it is to be expected that their expectations of shopping are wildly different from those of people aged over 55, who grew up in the 1960s – and the extent of the disparity is quite extreme.

Across all age groups, however, we are starting to see a growing appreciation for technologies such as online fit tools or QR codes – something we did not expect to be reporting.

As is often the way with new ideas, there is often a large amount of hype when new tech is launched, only for there to be a drop-off in interest as consumers and retailers alike realise the technology needs more work for the benefits to be fully realised.

This year’s data shows the importance of not dismissing technologies purely because they have become annoying buzzwords – instead, ignore the hype, and focus on real-world uses that genuinely make people’s lives a little easier. Some retailers already do this, realising that with so many new ideas and technologies coming into retail at the moment that some of them will stick – albeit a couple of years down the line, and likely with little fanfare.

This year’s report provides a unique snapshot of fashion consumers today, how they want to shop, and what they find irresistible - download it here to see the full breakdown of how shoppers are changing.