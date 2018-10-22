Comment: How are Gen Z shopping for fashion?

Generation Z – those born since 1995 – are the all-important next generation of consumers. So how are they shopping for fashion?

Drapers’ recent Connected Consumer report has this year given us our first glimpse of how Generation Z shoppers want to interact with fashion brands.

Our annual consumer survey highlights significant differences in what younger shoppers and older shoppers want. Older shoppers remain crucial for today’s market – they have higher incomes and more purchasing power. But for success in the future, and hints for how businesses need to evolve, brands need to tune into younger generations’ habits.

More detail on all these points can be found in the full report, but the most interesting things to note include:

Generation Z are keen shoppers. A huge 93% of them said they buy clothing every month; around half say they also buy footwear and accessories that often.

Most of them spend between £20 and £60 per month.

Stores and online are nearly neck and neck – 40% say they prefer bricks and mortar, while 45% say they prefer shopping online. Mobile took 13% of the vote.

Generation Z are driven by events – 47% say that what motivates them to shop are holidays, weddings and other big social or work events.

Sustainability also matters to them: 35% say a brand’s ethical principles would motivate them to spend.

These shoppers are avid mobile users: 77% use their phones to browse fashion, and 68% use them to buy fashion.

They prefer own-brand websites belonging to high street chains. 40% said they prefer to shop a retailer’s site; multi-brand sites are more popular with older shoppers.

They are not a fan of unexpected delivery charges – of those who have abandoned online purchases, 43% said it was because of this. However, they do accept that delivery needs to be paid for; they just want the information clearly communicated at the beginning of the shopping journey.

Generation Z prefer to shop in the evening – nearly a third (29%) shop on their mobiles while watching TV in the evenings, while a fifth shop in bed.

They like apps: nearly 80% have downloaded at least one retailer or brand app, while 23% have downloaded four or more.

74% of them use Facebook and 70% use Instagram.

Our Connected Consumer report gives more information on Generation Z, including their thoughts on store technology, personalisation and social shopping. You can download it here.