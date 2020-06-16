Comment: How Frugi navigated the coronavirus storm

As an ethical brand, we wanted to do everything we could to ensure our employees and stakeholders were kept safe during these times.

One challenge was to ensure all office employees were fully equipped to work from home. We immediately invested in new IT hardware and introduced company-wide software, such as the Tensor App, VPN, and RDP, to aid social distancing. New communication structures were implemented, including company-wide weekly chief executive updates and daily team meetings. As we have a very flexible team who often worked for home anyway, the transition to full-time work from home was swift and straightforward.

With the announcement of lockdown, like many retailers, we applied for the Government Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and import loan provisions, which were secured. The process was relatively straightforward, although involved lots of hard work from our financial director on financial projections and cash flow.

We then implemented cost-cutting measures, which included the senior management team all agreeing to a 30% reduction in salary, 41 employees being furloughed, and all temporary staff and contractors let go. Currently, only 10 people remain on furlough, with all others now back at work.

We never cancelled production. We took a proactive approach with our wholesale customers by incentivising orders and rephasing our product into a combination of Autumn Winter 20/Spring Summer 21 stock with the creation of a ‘Never Out of Stock’ [NOOS] range, the first time for Frugi. The new NOOS range includes essential products that will be restocked indefinitely and then secondly, some strong best sellers that will run across multiple seasons.



We worked collaboratively with our suppliers, many of whom we have very long-standing relationships and all staff in our factories overseas were paid in full and supported throughout the crisis.

Due to travel restrictions, we immediately turned to virtual tours to ensure quality and productivity in our Indian factories. We began using WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and photography to see what is going down the production lines. This worked particularly well and is something we will also continue to use in the future.

We’ve also applied new trading processes, such as additional B2C activity to generate cashflow, flush existing stock and drive traffic to our website. These include targeted promotions to offset some of the wholesale order cancellations and clear through stock, alongside increased brand activity such as investment into digital marketing, social media and a new cohort of influencers, to drive traffic to the website for full-price sales.

Online sales have remained strong throughout the crisis, while our physical store sales have plummeted. As a result, we have been focussing on online digital marketing, social media campaigns, as well as new and interesting content for parents and kids. Like many retailers, our focus has been on comfortable casual wear at home (e.g. leggings, T-shirts) and categories like pyjamas doing very well.

We have been aiming to strike the balance of offers for customers to help clear stock from retailer cancellations, alongside brand activity, reinforcing our sustainable and ethical credentials, as well as taking on a role of content creator and offering fun download activity to mums and kids to do together.

Currently, we are supporting our bricks and mortar stockists and re-working our Autumn Winter 20/Spring Summer 21 and ’Never Out of Stock’ ranges with new look books and marketing collateral.

For our second-largest market Germany, we will cease working with our German trading partner on 4 August and will resume all operations in-house. From this date, Frugi‘s internal commercial team will oversee all trade operations for this region, rather than a third party partner. We are providing all stockists worldwide with the flexibility and support to get them back up and running again, with resources from our sales team, warehouse, and operations. This decision was always a consideration but coronavirus influenced the timing.

I think the crisis has reinforced the impact that we are all having on our planet. As a result, we are seeing a welcome increase in the interest and awareness of sustainable and ethical issues, which ultimately helps our business and means we are well positioned to reinforce our sustainable and ethical status. We have also learned that Frugi can be more agile and flexible in this new and unchartered environment. I have been overwhelmed and continue to be amazed as what our team has achieved in just a few weeks. As an entrepreneurial business, we were able to move and adapt faster than originally predicted. The biggest lesson for me is that our exceptional team of committed and talented individuals can cope with anything. I’m very proud of that.