Comment: Ideas to optimise the Covid-19 store experience

Vending machine-style click-and-collect points, appointments booked through and self-check-out tills will be all the rage as retail adapts to life after Covid-19, says Andrea Smith, associate director at architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL.

The response to the reopening of non-essential stores was testament to the enduring power of retail. Our desire to shop remains strong.

Global retail share prices and footfall levels before the pandemic were already showing signs of turmoil. Now in the midst of it, we need to need to rethink the design and operation of stores to ensure they can thrive and prosper.

Since reopening, people in are shopping with purpose and intent

Social-distancing guidelines present a unique set of challenges but also the opportunity to optimise customer experience while safeguarding revenues. All retailers are now re-examining how to adapt the customer journey. A digital-first approach is more important than ever, and there is a significantly larger opportunity to blur the lines between digital and physical retail, and rethink the way stores operate entirely.

This is something that we have been exploring as part of a design review for a prominent retailer. Spaces can be designed to provide a spectrum of options for different customer needs. This includes a seamless digital click-and-collect, vending machine-style experience, where staff prepare orders that can be picked up at the store front, reducing the need to physically enter the premises – as we have seen in the West End since restrictions eased.

Waiting time

Another option is an app-based booking system to create a curated in-store experience of discovery and tactility, providing an inspiring, safe experience while also greatly minimising wasted queuing time.

Customers book a slot in advance and enjoy an experiential journey through the store, with a guided pathway that provides a combination of both physical and digital product displays, using fixtures that can be lowered from the ceiling or raised to provide much-needed flexibility. Crucially, people in this scenario are shopping with purpose and intent.

Removing or repositioning free-standing fixtures can provide more space. Then safety screens can function as a design feature, as well as guiding the customer through the store.

However, once on their journey, customers can use the app to let back-of-house staff, who will have a much larger, safer working area under the rebalancing of overall space, know which items they would like to try on, giving them time to prepare the items and changing rooms in advance.

Following selection of their items, customers would move to a spacious waiting area before paying at self-service checkouts, again reducing the need for physical contact.

When they leave, store-cleaning services can disinfect and prepare the room for the next appointment. We may even see this supplemented by an increased use of virtual- and augmented-reality, allowing customers to “try on” items without ever physically touching them.

Although catering to a smaller footfall, this can offer a more bespoke and engaging experience for customers. And, while retailers will have to accept lower volumes of in-store transactions, research has shown that positive physical retail experiences often translate to increased transactions locally.

If you curate a better experience in person, your customers are likely to spend more time both sharing that encounter and buying your products. In the long term, we firmly believe there is an opportunity to subvert long-established retail design thinking in a way that puts safety and sustainability at the core, while creating meaningful and resonant customer experiences.