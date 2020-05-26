Comment: It will be retail, but not as we know it

It was the welcome news – at first glance, at least – for which the retail industry had been waiting. Amid the furore surrounding the lockdown movements of his most senior aide, Dominic Cummings, prime minister Boris Johnson announced last night that non-essential shops will be able to reopen from 15 June.

All shops, ranging from small independents to sprawling department stores, will be able to open their doors from that date, providing they adhere to strict new safety guidelines. Of course, this is good news and a significant step on the road back to something approaching normal life. But the prime minister’s announcement raises many more questions than it answers.

Boris Johnson has announced that stores can reopen from 15 June

The first question for many retailers is: why the delay? In his last televised address to the nation on 10 May, Johnson originally outlined plans to allow some shops to start to reopen from 1 June. He made no specific promises and stressed that the government would not be “driven by hope or economic necessity but science and statistics”.

Still, with both the death and infection rate falling, many retailers had circled 1 June in red pen on their calendars. Bira (the British Association of Independent Retailers) has said many small shops had been preparing to open from next week and that is it “a little disappointing” they will have to wait an additional two weeks, particularly for those who have already prepared relevant measures to protect staff and shoppers.

The second, and more pressing, question facing retail is: will customers come? Will enough shoppers come through the doors to make reopening profitable? There is no getting away from the fact that many of the things that make shopping fun – the sociable element of discovering must-have products with friends, the relaxation that comes with some aimless browsing – will be much harder to achieve under social distancing, necessary as it is.

Even trying on clothes, one of the driving reasons behind shopping instore, rather than online, may not be possible. Minister for the cabinet Michael Gove has said shoppers will need to “exercise restraint” by not touching or testing goods – including trying on clothes or testing make-up products – ahead of purchase.

Buying fashion in a bricks-and-mortar store should be a tactile, sensory experience. The sector was focusing on creating new and exciting experiences to encourage consumers to shop in store in the world before Covid-19. With much of the joy sucked out of shopping, and safety fears still front and centre of consumers’ minds, many may choose to stay at home and carry on ordering online, as they have done for the past two months.

Multiple retailers with stores in large shopping districts, particularly in city centres, face another challenge. Stores will be allowed to open, but consumers are still being told to avoid public transport wherever possible. Areas that rely on large numbers of shoppers arriving by public transport – such as Oxford Street – are less likely to see a significant uptick in footfall. Retailers will have to balance the cost of reopening and bringing staff back from furlough with reduced traffic to stores.

Retail is a resilient sector. The industry will do everything in its power to make shopping an enjoyable and safe experience for shoppers under the necessary measures. Opening the shutters on 15 June will be a happy moment for many shopkeepers after months of closure. But reopening is unlikely to be a panacea for all of retail’s current problems. We’re still a long way from business as usual.