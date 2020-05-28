Comment: Opportunities and threats from the Covid-19 crisis

The run-up to the lockdown was awful. We could see there were going to be mass retail closures and we tried to get out of as much fabric commitment as we could.

What sells in February does not sell in high summer, and what’s the point of just making garments if they don’t sell? Hardly ethical and hardly sustainable.

Our core client is Asos, and we worked hand in hand with the buyers and the sourcing team. They paid us for stock that was in WIP [work in progress], as well as finished stock but not delivered.

Asos staggered the payments over a six-week period and in turn we held stock in boxes, and carried on finishing off the garments until they were needed. We only ever have orders that are a maximum of six weeks ahead, so flexibility and nimbleness are our middle names.

Next, I had to think ahead for the machinists – many of them single women with children, and they come from 12 different countries. I lost sleep trying to find a way forward to ensure they had work and had to change the factory to ensure it was safe, too.

We were lucky: we had referrals from retailers such as Next, Asda and Tesco, and before we knew it we were liaising with Alexandra (supplier of scrubs to the NHS), which is owned by US company Dimensions and making thousands of scrubs and gowns per week.

Fashion Enter in north London

For us this has been an amazing experience: continual flow, and the machinists picked up speed and enjoyed the constant repetition. We didn’t ever pressurise any of our machinists to come in. Even now 25% of our machinists do not want to come in to work, and there’s no way we are flexing our muscles and insisting that they have to come back.The government’s furloughing scheme has been excellent for us and has definitely safeguarded jobs.

For the rest of the business it was not such an easy ride. We have had to furlough 80% of our staff, so that means the Fashion Studio service stopped for the smaller brands. The pattern team, and also the tutors and technicians in the Fashion Technology Academy have also stopped. We have totally lost momentum on these areas.

One of our contracts, however, is N17 Creative Callings for the Greater London Authority and we have had an unexpected result providing our employer-engagement seminars on Zoom. We now have more than 65 new designers in each class. Before we could have only reached a maximum of 20, so that’s a new successful angle for us.

If you came today, you would see Covid-19 service stations for sanitisers, masks, gloves and a trendy-looking thermometer (these are so expensive, and we had to get four of them in total). We have a one-way system built in and yellow markings for the 2-metre social-distancing rules.

Toilets have signs stating only one person at a time and all doors are wedged open too. We also had to create a new factory Covid-19 policy then implement it with an increased risk assessment – it’s all time and it’s all additional costs, but sometimes you just have to get on with it and make the best of bad situation. I applaud the staff, who have been amazing and we all just wanted to do our bit for the glorious NHS.