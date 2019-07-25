Comment: Quiet Jacket Required gets warm response

In the sweltering heat of one of London’s hottest days of the year, the spring 20 edition of menswear trade show Jacket Required was judged by exhibitors and buyers alike to be relatively quiet.

The menswear trade show took place on 24-25 July at the Old Truman Brewery in London’s East End and got off to a muted start on day one, as a slow stream of visitors made their way through the stands.

Footfall picked up over the course of the day, and there was more of a buzz throughout the afternoon. On the second day, when temperatures outside soared, the show was quiet once more, although exhibitors were content with the calibre of buyers. Across the two days buyers from top-tier retailers, including Fenwick, Asos, Urban Outfitters, as well as a strong showing from UK independents, including Psyche, were spotted in the aisles.

YSC spring 20 Photo: Orlando Gili

There were several notable new brands showing at Jacket this season: new contemporary menswear brand YSC was a particular highlight with its sophisticated, British- and Italian-made designs. New exhibitors praised the show as a good opportunity to tap into the UK market and meet new buyers.

Jacket Required introduced a new data focus this season, through a collaboration with shopping app Mallzee, which sent out previews of collections from brands to consumers, to gauge responses. Popular items in different regions were flagged with tags on the stands, clearly highlighting the products to buyers.

However, the show as a whole felt smaller than previous seasons and big-name brands such as Gloverall, Ben Sherman and Grenson were all absent. Jacket Required is traditionally characterised by urban and streetwear brands, but this season the offer as a whole was relatively mainstream – a factor that was picked up on by several exhibitors.

Overall, spring 20 was another muted show for Jacket Required and, while it retains popularity with a core group of brands and buyers, the dominance the show once had over the sector seems to be waning. Perhaps a shake-up is needed.