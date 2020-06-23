Comment: Retail's rent quarter day reckoning

Tomorrow’s rent quarter day could result in a “fractious stand-off” between retailers and landlords if they don’t recognise the common interest at play, says Mark Burlton, managing director of independent retail real estate business Cross Border Retail.

If any of our major retail landlords go bust this week it will be a clear sign that the government’s new code of practice for rental agreements might be interpreted as having failed.

The expectations for rent collection on 24 June (the June Quarter Day) are shocking. Figures [from the British Property Federation and property agencies] of just 10 – 20% of all commercial rents owed actually being paid are commonplace and let’s face it, nobody can survive on that level of shortfall.

One institutional landlord, Intu, is braced to not meet its June debt covenants on Friday and has KPMG on standby to prepare for an administration.

At the same time, we have the retailers themselves - the vast majority of whom have been closed during lockdown and were only able to reopen their doors last Monday. The public formed socially distanced queues and then disappeared fairly shortly thereafter. The lights may be on but footfall on our high streets and in shopping centres is massively down and retailers are finding it impossible to make money even with government support and a suspension of business rates until the New Year.

Further widespread closures are inevitable.

What we have then is a tense and often fractious stand-off that could have desperately serious consequences for both landlords and tenants alike, and more importantly, to the very hearts and souls of our villages, towns and cities.

We aren’t making any more land in the UK and a shopping centre has value [for potential buyers] even if it is no longer for retail purposes. However, any potential ‘vulture-capitalist’ buyer may have very short horizons and care little for what they leave behind once they’ve made a return and sold it on.

In my opinion, the government has got the Code of Practice just about spot-on. By issuing a voluntary code it is saying to our industry that it is big and ugly enough to sort this out by itself without (for now) the need for legislation or the Chancellor’s cheque book. I support the extension of the lease forfeiture moratorium until beyond the September quarter day and feel it inevitable that be extended further until the end of the year.

Why? Because whilst it gives much-needed breathing space for the negotiating parties, the extended moratorium has the potential to allow tensions to build up further and if settlements are not reached we risk a litigious explosion where desperate landlords seek recovery of what they are rightly owed in the eyes of the law.

However, some global brands that do have the funds will take this opportunity to simply pay what they owe. They’re enjoying their moment in the sun and right-sizing their estates at affordable rents. Other retailers, that can’t afford to pay, may finally face eviction or winding-up notices - but for what? There is currently nobody to replace them so it is a zero-sum game.

We must all recognise the common interest at play here. Retailers and their landlords are important collectively but as individuals they are rather insignificant. Collectively they make the fabric of much of our society and that is worth fighting for. Or at least a very civilised negotiation.