Comment: Steady spring 20 at Pure London and Scoop

The spring 20 editions of UK trade shows Pure London and Scoop, which ran concurrently in London on 21-23 July, got off to a sunny yet slow start on Sunday, although both shows picked up across the three days.

At Pure London’s cavernous Olympia venue in west London, there were more than 800 brands on show. Doors opened on quiet halls on the first morning, but aisles began to fill as the day progressed. However, visitors were mostly concentrated in the show’s main hall and around its catwalk and presentation stage. Some exhibitors remarked that it took a while for visitors to filter through to other parts of the show – if they did at all.

For spring 20, the event maintained its womenswear focus, ranging from mainstream through to young fashion and covering a broad selection. Footwear and accessories also made up part of the event, alongside small areas dedicated to menswear, athleisure and childrenswear, and a grouping of sustainable labels.

Pure Origin, which is pitched as hub of sourcing and manufacturing exhibitors and launched in February 2018, ran concurrently alongside the show and had much lower footfall than the main show.

It was a similarly slow start on Sunday at Scoop, which took place at London’s Saatchi Gallery, but by midday on the first day the aisles were bustling with UK and Irish buyers ready to write orders.

The show had its usual premium womenswear feel and this season boasted the addition of a makeover station from make-up brand Trinny London on the ground floor. Several buyers were spotted trialling the products available on the stand throughout the day.

Scoop spring 20 Scoop spring 20

Both shows exhibited a good number of new brands for spring 20, and many were making their UK debut at the shows this season.

As ever the Sunday at both venues was dominated by independent retailers from across the UK and Ireland, while buyers from larger key accounts and department stores expected to visit on Monday and Tuesday.

In terms of trends, there was a strong focus on feminine designs and statement dresses across both events, and floral and animal prints remained central for the new season.

Elsewhere, strong use of colour was also key, from bright and bright shades through to pastel tones. Tangerine and hot pink stood out in several collections.

“The fact that both trade shows are now on the same day and aren’t competing with each other makes sense,” said Martin Arnold, fashion portfolio director at ITE events, which organises Pure and Scoop. “Buyers can come and spend a good chunk of time at whichever show is their main focus, before taking advantage of the shuttle service and heading over to the other.”

He added: “Next season at Pure London, we’ll be moving the Conscious area, [which focuses on sustainable brands], [kidswear area] Bubble and the athleisure section down from the galleries [on the first floor] to the main area on the ground floor, which I think will create a really vibrant space. We’ll also be expanding Pure Origin, [the manufacturing and supplier area].”