Comment: the Covid-19 golden clienteling opportunity

Marketing and business development consultant Chris Scott-Gray discusses why businesses need to use this time to get to know their customers better.

It might seem an odd thing to say, but the current retail guidelines, during this time of coronavirus, present a perfect opportunity to get closer to our customers.

I think it is fair to assume that the days of retail as a leisure activity are on pause. Anybody venturing out to go shopping will surely only do so if they want to buy something specific. So, if they are choosing to shop with you, then you are probably on to a winner.

The short-term challenge, of course, is to provide the right product in the right size and to make the customer comfortable enough to want to buy, probably without trying on. But the medium-term opportunity has to be to get to know your customer better and to build your relationship with them. They have, after all, chosen you. Now you have to make it work.

So much of the coming months is going to be about personal service, being attentive, explaining product in detail. But it is also a chance to understand the customer: what they like and what they are looking for. The business that can create a robust process around this is the one that will thrive.

Who wouldn’t like to know what a customer was browsing for on your site before they came in?

Up until recently, “clienteling” – such an ugly word – has been the preserve of the luxury brands with the big bucks but I think now is the time for the wider industry to adopt its methods. Clienteling is a data-driven way of helping your sales people know more about your customers so they can serve them better.

In many ways it is a modern version of the “little black book”: who are your best customers? What have they bought? When is their birthday? This being the 21st century, it is all managed on a tablet or mobile and this, in turn, increases the amount of immediate information available. Who wouldn’t like to know what a customer was browsing for on your site before they came in?

It will also tell staff what is and isn’t in stock – in store, in stockroom and in warehouse – and will allow them to order online for home delivery or collection later. Importantly, it also allocates the sale to that salesperson, so they still get the commission.

The best independents – the ones who buy with specific customers in mind – are already running a version of this system, as are many in the luxury sector. But as we enter a period where every store visit must count, it is surely time for more retailers to develop this new habit.

By appointment only

There has been a lot of talk recently – including in Drapers – of setting up appointments with customers so they can have free use of changing rooms and receive some personal service – albeit at a social distance. I particularly like the Suit Supply solution, which suggests customers pre-select their items, so that when they come in for their appointment, everything can be pressed and ready.

On its own, an appointments system is a sensible step. But the hope has to be that, longer term, this will become an integral part of a customer-relations strategy. (I can already hear the moans about the cost as the idea is quietly shelved).

This is a golden opportunity for the independent and the more specialist chains

In essence, clienteling is about trying to give the customer the perfect experience. It is using technology to improve human interaction, so that the customer has the ease of online with a very personal touch and its moment has now come.

This is a golden opportunity for the independent and the more specialist chains, as it is for brands with their own retail space who can capitalise on the relationship they already have with their customer. But any business which has been collecting data and understands how to use it on a micro as well as a macro level will be well placed.

The key though, is the quality of the relationship that is developed – technology or a new-found love of personal shopping will not make a difference on their own. It is a state of mind: understanding that a modern retailer should have a relationship with its public beyond digital, beyond social and beyond the transactional. In short, it is the business that realises being human matters.