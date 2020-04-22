Coronavirus: London Fashion Week fights back

The British Fashion Council announced that menswear and womenswear shows will merge into a “gender neutral” digital platform for June. It seems likely that flexibility will be a key trend for the new season.

Cancellations of upcoming men’s fashion weeks have come thick and fast – catwalk shows in Paris, Milan, New York and London have all been put on hold as Covid-19 paralyses the fashion industry.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced at the end of March that it had been forced to cancel the physical London Fashion Week Men’s event, due to be held in June, although it added it was looking at ways to “digitise” the event.

Speculation was rife about what the event would look like. Designers were struggling to gain access to their studios and suppliers because of the lockdown, and completing the spring 21 collections due to be shown at the event was providing difficult.

On 21 April, the BFC announced that it will merge the menswear and womenswear shows at all London Fashion Weeks for the next 12 months. London Fashion Week will run as a digital-only platform on 12-14 June. The trade body argued that this will give the industry greater flexibility – menswear designers that might not have their collections ready by June will now be able to show in September, and womenswear designers can choose to show their resort offerings in June to gain traction in what is still likely to be a slow market for fashion sales.

While a schedule for June’s event is yet to be released, it is positive to see that the BFC is working to boost the profiles of its designers and drive sales in new, innovative ways. Showing menswear and womenswear together, at least digitally, will shine a spotlight on fashion at a time the industry needs it most to boost sales. However, it will be interesting to see if womenswear designers will have their spring 21 resort samples ready, given the chaos coronavirus has wreaked on production cycles.

One menswear designer told Drapers that she still wasn’t clear about what she would show in June, as she is working on a collection but doesn’t know when it will be ready, as she has produce the collection without assistance, and logistical matters – from sourcing fabrics to make the collection to delivering product to customers – are taking longer than expected. She doesn’t think that men’s and womenswear shows will merge in the long term, as this wasn’t on the cards for the BFC before the Covid-19 pandemic.



Smaller collections and presentations are one possibility for the new era of shows presented digitally in June. Working with models to show their clothing will be difficult logistically for these upcoming shows, even if lockdown restrictions are eased slightly in the next cycle of government reviews before the show dates. At best, designers will be able to work with small teams to showcase their collections to the best of their abilities, while undertaking safety precautions.

We have our fingers crossed that life will be back to some form of normality in time for the 18-22 September shows – which the industry will hopefully be watching in inspirational venues across London instead of from our living rooms. Whether there will be an influx of menswear designers who opt to show later, at September’s event, is yet to be seen. Designers who decide to show in June are in a race against time to finish their collections and ensure they have product for the industry to see.

But limitations and challenges often create opportunities for creativity to flourish. I, for one, can’t wait to see what our home-grown talent can come up with.