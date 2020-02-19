Coronavirus mutes steady Micam

The vast halls at Europe’s biggest footwear exhibition, which ran on 16-19 February at Fiera Milano, were noticeably quieter than usual, as many Asian buyers were unable to attend following China’s outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Several brands Drapers spoke to had appointments from Chinese, Japanese and Taiwanese retailers cancelled across the four days. Some also mentioned that other European buyers were reluctant to travel to the show for fear of infection.

Closer to home, storm Dennis also had an impact as many flights from the UK and Ireland were cancelled on 15 and 16 February. However, UK buyers from retailers including Clinkards, Pavers, Johnsons and Amazon were in attendance and many brands said business was being done.

In terms of trends, sneakers dominated stands once again this season. Many brands were unremarkable, but those that did stand out did so with pops of neon and smarter, more refined styles. In men’s footwear, some brands noted a return to more formal styles as buyers develop trainer fatigue, while in women’s footwear, long boots are popular for autumn 20, after several years of shorter western and biker-inspired ankle-length designs. Sustainability was a hot topic for several brands, and many informed buyers of their sustainable and ethical efforts through posters or leaflets on their stands.

Like many exhibitions this season, several brands questioned the continued relevance of trade shows in general, as footfall across most exhibitions reduces year on year. Some said they are more of a marketing exercise, while others use them as a meeting point or hub for their international distributors and partners, rather than for writing orders.

The aisles at Micam appeared wider, and more breakout areas were scattered throughout the show this season, leading some to speculate there were fewer exhibitors in attendance. This added to the overall muted mood of the show. However, many praised the overall slick look and feel of Micam and emphasised that it is still the most important footwear trade show in Europe.