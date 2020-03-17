Editor’s Comment: Do what is needed to keep people safe

This week marked a turning point in the coronavirus crisis for fashion retailers and brands, as the government ramped up measures to contain the infection and already-quiet high streets became ghost towns.

Retailers are closing large swathes of stores in mainland Europe and, increasingly, across the UK. Footfall has plummeted. Employers have been left with extremely difficult decisions to make: how best to protect staff and customers, while keeping their businesses afloat and preserving jobs in the longer term.

In Ireland, schools closed last Friday (13 March) and several shop owners sent staff home and pulled down their shutters, concluding that the impact on their businesses in the short term – painful as it will undoubtedly be – is nothing compared with the wider public health implications of choosing to stay open as the virus continues to spread.

As Irish department store McElhinneys’ general manager says: “Sometimes you have to look beyond your own business.”

The UK government yesterday told the public to avoid non-essential contact with others, but – at the time of writing – had stopped short of ordering a shutdown of shops, pubs or restaurants, leaving businesses with bills to pay but no customers, and no recourse to claim on insurance. Boden and Anthropologie are among those to have announced temporary store closures, while Selfridges has reduced its trading hours.

The concern now is what happens if this lasts for more than a few weeks, or even into the autumn/winter season. Laura Ashley called in administrators today, and a prolonged period of store closures or significant drop in sales will push others with a weak balance sheet to the brink of collapse.

In last week’s Budget, chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £30bn package to boost the economy. But apart from business rates relief and a cash grant for smaller firms, there was little provision for retailers. Sunak is expected to announce more significant measures later today.

The French government has insisted “no business will be allowed to fail” as a result of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, and we need the UK government to do the same. Greater tax relief and cashflow assistance will be critical to ensure retailers survive.

This is going to be one of the most challenging years in living memory for fashion retail. The way through this is to work together: do whatever is needed to protect yourself, your staff and your customers; control your costs; and communicate closely with your suppliers, landlords and factories to ensure they can do the same.

We hope you stay safe, and please let us know how you’re coping with the crisis by emailing drapers@emap.com