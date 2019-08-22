Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Editor's Comment: Online profitability is a long game

22 August 2019

Kirsty McGregor

Consumers are embracing online shopping, which requires fashion retailers to invest heavily in developing ecommerce – but an increasing number are questioning the return on that investment.

Over the past few months, we have carried out a series of in-depth interviews with fashion retailers and brands – on and off the record – about the expense of operating online.

We have learned that many multichannel retailers, and even some of the nimbler pureplays, are struggling to make ecommerce profitable as a result of the growing cost of marketing, delivery and returns. 

On Monday, we exclusively reported that Asos has asked its suppliers for a 3% discount on all stock received from 1 September onwards. It said this was to support its “future growth” and that of its suppliers, but simultaneously highlighted recent “transformational investments” it has made, including in customer acquisition and retention, new warehouses, and a move to become more sustainable.

We believe this to be the first time Asos has asked for a blanket discount, and it follows a difficult few months for the etailer as it has struggled to get its product mix right and issued a profit warning. It also underscores the challenges of making online work, even for those unfettered by onerous store leases. 

Yet retailers should not be put off trading online. This is a long game: anaylst Retail Economics predicts that in the next 10 years online sales will grow to 53% of total retail sales, up from 19.2% in 2019. This will make ecommerce more profitable, as the economies of scale increase. Retailers must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to digital innovation in order to capitalise on this growth.

This is particularly important as bricks-and-mortar retail evolves.

When I joined Drapers in May 2014, the high street was a very different place. Over the past five years, several well-known chains have shrunk their store portfolios or disappeared altogether. As we report, a string of recent company voluntary arrangements have forced the industry to a new tipping point when it comes to high rents. 

It is a fascinating time to become editor of Drapers. Our role is to help you navigate through the uncertainty, and maximise the profitability of all sales channels – and it is a role I take very seriously. If you ever have feedback on how we’re doing, please email me at kirsty.mcgregor@emap.com

 

Drapers Investigates: the true cost of online retail 

Comment

You might also like...

  • Screenshot 2019 07 17 at 12.38.18

    Fashion retail gets its game on

    17 July 2019Tim Clark

    Drapers analyses whether gamification apps are a digital fad or a game changer in customer engagement and conversion. 

  • untitled

    Revenues soar at Sosandar

    3 July 2019

    Womenswear etailer Sosandar has reported a 268% increase in gross profits to £2.44m for the year to 31 March, up from £0.6m the previous financial year. 

  • sustainable index

    Drapers research: how sustainable is the fashion industry?

    7 June 2019Illustration by Yordanka Poleganova

    Drapers’ survey shows fashion brands, retailers and suppliers are investing more in sustainability, but it will take the industry, consumers and government working together to make lasting change

  • topman topshop

    Can the Arcadia empire strike back?

    4 June 2019Tim Clark

    Once the darling of the high street, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has been battling dwindling sales, profits and footfall as shoppers move on to fast fashion, digital-native rivals. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.