Editor’s Comment: Policy on the hoof is the last thing fashion needs

The mixed messages around when and how stores can reopen have at best caused a collective headache among fashion retailers, and at worst cost hundreds of thousands of pounds in lost trade, exacerbated the problem of what to do with mountains of unsold stock, and could lead to further job losses.

While some businesses have welcomed the extra two weeks to prepare to reopen in England, others are frustrated by the delay. More worryingly, at the time of writing, we are still none the wiser about the proposed date for reopening stores in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This lack of a clear and united approach to easing the lockdown restrictions highlights the strained relationship between the devolved nations, made worse by years of wrangling over Brexit. And, frustratingly, retailers with UK-wide operations are caught in the middle.

Meanwhile, the nature in which the revised English reopening date was announced – amid the brouhaha over Dominic Cummings’ ill-advised trip to Durham, and with little explanation for the two-week extension – served only to drive home the feeling Westminster is making policy on the hoof, to the detriment of businesses.

This has been the case since the early days of lockdown, when the government ordered the closure of “non-essential” retail stores but failed to define what it considered “essential”, leading to widespread confusion and a public spat between ministers and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

In 2016, director Armando Iannucci ruled out a return of political satire The Thick of It – in which new policies are penned in the back of a car, and abandoned just as easily – because the reality of British politics had become too “alien and awful” to parody. Life, he argued, had begun to imitate art. But I doubt even his writers could have predicted the coronavirus pandemic, Cummingsgate, and the government’s at-times unfathomable decision making.

We desperately need a cohesive plan for getting the UK’s retail and hospitality industries back up and running. With a new plan in place for phasing out the government’s furlough scheme by increasing employer contributions, hundreds of thousands of jobs could depend on it.

As they prepare to reopen stores, fashion retailers are also reassessing their relationships with suppliers – and vice versa. In this issue, we speak to a range of UK manufacturers about how they are coping with the coronavirus crisis, and investigate the future of global sourcing post Covid-19.

One thing is for sure, the post-pandemic supply chain and retail landscape will be very different.