The death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis has shocked us all, and prompted a global uproar and introspection that was long overdue.

Through the Black Lives Matter movement, we are all – finally – waking up to and acknowledging the extent of racist discrimination, not only in the US but across the world, and in every industry.

At the end of 2016, when publishing Drapers’ latest list of the top 100 most influential people in fashion that year, I wrote about the lack of ethnic diversity at the top of large, household-name high street retailers. At the time, I was shocked at how hard it was to find recent published data on the representation of black and minority ethnic groups in fashion retail, at any level or type of organisation.

That detailed data is still sorely lacking, underlining the culture of secrecy surrounding the industry’s problem with discrimination.

A look back at articles over the past few years underlines the insidious nature of racism in fashion retail. Several company bosses have been accused of making racist remarks against staff, while luxury fashion brands in particular seem prone to cultural insensitivity and racism. Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana have all been called out for offensive behaviour or products. Many have now hired diversity chiefs, recognising that these were not one-off incidents. Racism is systemic in fashion.

As the Black Lives Matter movement and global protests have gathered pace, like many other individuals and organisations across the world, we at Drapers have been examining our own thoughts, assumptions and actions. We have had challenging but necessary conversations internally about how we could and should help to expose racism in the industry we write about and represent, and how to contribute to positive change.

We want to use our platform to give a voice to people who might not otherwise have it. To hear the truth about the experiences black and other ethnic minority people who work in fashion retail – whether on the shop floor, in head office, or running their own businesses – have faced and are facing.

We hope that, as a starting point, publishing those experiences will go some way towards highlighting the extent of the problem and help suggest ways to change, so it becomes impossible to sweep racist discrimination in fashion retail under the carpet.

We also realise now more than ever that, as a media publication, we have an important part to play by properly representing and supporting a true range of ethnicities. A flick through past copies of Drapers magazine shows we have some way to go before we achieve a truly representative mix. Recent events have prompted us not only to examine the industry we represent, but also how to do better ourselves, both in our content and events, and as an organisation.

Both the fashion and media industries hold immense influence, and it is our collective responsibility to change for the better.

If you work in fashion retail and have been affected by racism, please tell us about it anonymously here: bit.ly/end-racism-in-fashion