How Havaianas is stepping up to help Brazil fight Covid-19

Roberto Funari, CEO of Havaianas’ parent company, explains how the flip-flop brand is contributing to the fight against coronavirus in Brazil.

After the US, Brazil is the country second most affected by coronavirus. It has recorded more than 330,000 reported cases to date.

Roberto Funari has been CEO of Alpergatas since January 2019. Homegrown brand Havaianas falls under the company’s umbrella. Funari, who lives in Sao Paolo, tells Drapers how the flip-flop brand is helping put its best foot forward to help against the coronavirus.

The crisis started in China and we asked ourselves: What’s the legacy are we going to have? How do we want to be remembered?

There are three main imperatives for us: to contribute to society, help our people and look after the health of our business. All the actions we took drove these three goals.

We decided to adapt our factories to comply with health and safety protocols. At the same time, we adapted to produce masks and shoes for healthcare professionals. [Havaianas have been producing N95 face masks and medical clog shoes to donate to local hospitals in Paraiba, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, where its factories are located.]

This was done in 14 days thanks to our partners that helped us to achieve seemingly impossible things: from suppliers providing materials, to those that supported us to enable our factories [to work with socially distant measures]. The power came from people who work in our factories really grasping the importance of the moment, engaging and driving the change.

We continued producing Havaianas in low volumes at the same time, but 99% of our production lines were used to make personal protective equipment.

Workers at the Havaianas Santa Rita factory in south-east Brazil

We pledged to make 250,000 masks in April. We are now going to cross the mark of 3.4 million masks and we will not stop.

We chose to support two main causes – healthcare professionals and vulnerable communities – and donated more than 500,000 food and hygiene items across five main cities in Brazil.

We also donated 250,000 pairs of Havaianas to medical professionals and the vulnerable within hospitals, so those people who don’t have shoes to wear when they come to hospital can leave having something to wear on their feet.

One of the biggest issues Brazil was facing was “fake news” in vulnerable communities.

We donated [communication] equipment to non-governmental organisations to combat this, including sound system equipment to the Favela Connection radio station in Rio De Janiero. False information was spreading – such as telling vulnerable people to wash their hands with petrol, or that the pandemic was actually just a regular, not as harmful flu. The equipment is being used to broadcast official content on how to prevent Covid-19.

The health system is stressed here. We also delivered ten respirators to the Campina Grande Public Hospital, in Paraiba, north-east Brazil, near the largest Havaianas factory.

Demand for Havaianas hasn’t fallen, and 55% of our worldwide channels [physical and digital channels] are still trading. Pairs are sold in pharmacies and supermarkets here in Brazil, and a lot of these are still open.

We didn’t have any cancellations [from retail partners]. The power of Havaianas is that it’s a carryover product. We don’t have any products that won’t be sold as they don’t rely on a specific collection and won’t date.

With summer coming in the northern hemisphere, a lot of UK retailers see Havaianas as an important item.

In the UK we have seen tremendous results, for holidays and walks in the park, but consumers are also buying them to stay at home. In mid-May, we saw an acceleration in the rate of sales increase by 300% on a week-to-week basis, both at havaianas-store.com and online retailers such as Selfridges, Office and Asos.

We are now are producing for the 2021 collection. We will start first with shipments in Brazil, then to the rest of the world.

We are also postponing and renegotiating terms [with retail partners]. This is important in the new era of retail. In May, we are seeing that overall sentiment is becoming more positive with the reopening of stores worldwide. We are creating an omnichannel experience and restarting business, but it’s at a slow pace for now.

It’s time for brands to put values into action. Consumers expect brands to do more than talk – they have to show what they stand for.