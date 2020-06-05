How I’m helping Bangladeshi garment workers during Covid-19

Cally Russell, founder and CEO of retail data specialist Mallzee, tells Drapers about his new initiative to help factories and workers hit by cancelled orders during the pandemic.

For £35, Lost Stock sends consumers a box of clothing made up of products cancelled by high street retailers from factories in Bangladesh. Factories are paid a fair price for the garments and proceeds from the box go to charity the Sajida Foundation, which supports garment workers in the country with food and hygiene needs. Mallzee founder Cally Russell tells us more.

Starting Lost Stock wasn’t about naming and shaming retailers who have cancelled orders from factories in Bangladesh. This [the pandemic] is a situation of no one’s making. If I’d have said at the start of 2020 that in a few months the entire high street would be closed, people would have said I was mad. We know retailers and brands have had to make some very tough choices. We just wanted to find a way to make an impact and help in any way we could.

The idea for Lost Stock came about when I read an article on the BBC, which quoted a factory owner saying, “If coronavirus doesn’t kill my workers, starvation will.” That just really hit home for me. It was an incredibly powerful statement.

Lost Stock supports the Sajida Foundation in Bangladesh

We wanted to create a situation that was win, win, win: we offer the factory a fair price for the product, the consumer gets a box of clothing, either womenwear or menswear, for £35 that would be worth £70 if they bought it on the high street, and we also partner with a non-governmental organisation to further support garment workers.

Each box bought provides a garment worker with a week’s worth of food aid through our partner, the Sajida Foundation. All the stock in the boxes has been de-labelled, so consumers won’t know which retailer it was originally intended for. The reaction from the industry has been really positive. We’ve had brands and retailers come to us and say that they’ll help connect us with stock they had to cancel. The reaction from consumers has also been overwhelming. We thought we’d sell 50,00 boxes by the end of the year; instead, we sold 75,000 in the first two weeks.

We started off by going on LinkedIn to find factories in Bangladesh that had been affected by cancelled orders, and have since been contacted directly by factories as word has spread. Currently, Lost Stock is only offering tops, but we’ve had consumers ask if we’d do boxes of dresses or kidswear, so that’s something we’re looking into.

My background has also helped – Mallzee is a data and metrics company, and we’ve taken a similar approach with Lost Stock. We don’t want people to end up with a box of clothes they don’t like and won’t wear, so when customers buy a box, we ask them to tell us a bit about themselves and what styles they like. It’s not just “buy a box of random clothes” – it is matching consumers to products they will like and wear, tailored to their tastes.

Customers are starting to understand the fashion supply chain a lot more, and they want to know where their products have come from.

This has clearly been a difficult time for the industry as a whole, but it is also a chance to reimagine retail. It’s an opportunity to move from a push model – retailers saying, “I have got this product and I’m trying to push it out of the door” – to a pull model, where retailers create what consumers wan,t based on data.