London Fashion Week Men’s physical shows have been cancelled. Designer Bianca Saunders tells Drapers about alternative solutions, moving the business back home and the difficulties of creating a collection during the coronavirus.

Designer Bianca Saunders

“It would have been difficult for me to be a part of LFWM because I don’t have access to my studio, so it’s a bit of a relief [that it’s cancelled].

Men’s fashion week is important because buyers get to see the clothes move and on real people. It’s fine if you’re doing a lookbook, but the show gives the collection a mood and shows that the collection is wearable – much more than images can represent. It is important for small brands like mine to generate excitement, as it brings following and customer interest.

I’ve done four presentations before, but no-one’s seen me do an actual show, and it was my next brand move for June. Part of the disappointment is that I won’t have the opportunity to try this.

I was also speaking to certain brands about collaborations and now I can’t get in contact with them – no one knows their budget for the coming season, and no one can move right now. Having a creative job is not ideal at the minute.

We’ve started to reach out to buyers. Luckily, we finished sealing the deal for orders for autumn 20. Another alternative to LFWM could be showing in a pre-season or within womenswear in September, but no one knows what’s happening. One more consideration would be to put together a lookbook and capsule collection instead, but my collections are quite small in general, and don’t need to be cut down further.

Bianca Saunders autumn 20

Usually when I start a collection, I go out to fabric shops, suppliers are actually at work so they can get back to me quicker, I can visit factories and seamstresses which I can’t do now. Luckily I have a few online suppliers who are still working this season, so I can order from them.

Internships are cancelled and universities have put their work placement schedules on hold because of the virus. It’s nice being able to teach people, but most students will have to go back to their third year of university with no experience. Having a work placement student with me was making it easier to make plans and spread the workload, too.

At the moment, I’ve moved the majority of my things back home and I’m focusing on designing. I have a room set up that has my notes for the new season, and luckily we still have the internet, which I’m grateful for.

I can do research online, but the pace of motivation has been slow, and I’m adjusting to it.

I’ve just set up a sewing machine, but I don’t have anyone to do fittings on properly – models aren’t allowed to work and I don’t have access for people to try on the clothes. Even producing online content has been difficult. I’m enterprising and trying to be creative within my limits.

I make my own patterns and the majority of my social media. Apart from that, I have two people who I’m working with. One is an intern and the other I’ve worked with for a while – we’ve been working on the brand’s website.

What this has taught me is how to prepare for things without help from lots of people. Before this, I didn’t want to have an online shop. But If I had one, I would have clothes on the website already selling.

Finance and not being paid on time is an issue at the moment. I can’t get in contact with stockists. No one’s made payments to me, and if I don’t have money then I can’t make anything.

Creating a collection needs a budget even if you’re not showing it – it costs to make a lookbook.

I’ve had a lack of response with vendors paying on time. I can sympathise, but I’m a small fish and I do need my payments to keep the ship moving.

Luckily I’ve only had to cancel a few things for one store. The factory didn’t make the majority of the order, and I didn’t lose too much money. I have a couple of spring 20 stock items left that I don’t know what to do with as I don’t have the capacity to store them at the studio or at my house.

If I were a bigger brand, it would be more difficult – I don’t have full-time employees and no one is depending on me apart from my factory and stockists, so I have less liability.

I don’t have any of the collection selling online at the moment because of delivery and access. When we went into lockdown I was unable to get to the factories, there were fabrics missing and deliveries being late.

My studio is in Brixton, but I’ve moved back to Brockley where I live. After things die down I might stay at home for now to save money, because if we’re in the same situation for three months it will be more convenient for me to stay here until the pace picks up with buyers. I think it’s about being smart about cashflow, cutting back and making sure I have enough to survive and not close up shop.

I’m using this time to rethink the business’s problems – including the branding of things, the website, the brand as a whole and taking it as an opportunity to plan better. I’m trying to see this as a positive thing. It’s all anyone can do.