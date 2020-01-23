Jacket Required's muted farewell to east London

Autumn 20 was a subdued season, but a new layout and shifted brand focus hinted at the wider changes to come for Jacket Required.

Menswear trade show Jacket Required waved a stilted goodbye to east London at its autumn 20 edition, as it announced plans for a new venue, and shifted its focus to premium brands and sustainability.

It took place on 22-23 January at the Old Truman Brewery, which the show has called home since it started in 2011. This season, there was a reworked layout and new, focused “showrooms” specifically highlighting sustainable and streetwear brands.

The refreshed look included newly introduced tall white walls between the exhibitors, and was well received by participants for giving a more curated feel to the show and encouraging visitors to explore the areas not immediately visible from the room entrances. However, several brand owners pointed out that the show seemed much smaller than in previous seasons. The event was one whole level smaller than in previous seasons, with the removal of the ground-floor showroom, and there was a high amount of empty space between the aisles.

There were also jokes among visitors that the towering walls concealed how sparsely attended the show was – and while there was a steady trickle of buyers, the overall sense was of a very quiet edition. Some brands complained of the disappointing footfall – particularly in the sustainable showroom, which featured some strong brands such as Raeburn, Toms and Revolution, but remained quiet across the show.

Nevertheless, it remains an important event for networking and meeting with customers, brands were generally content with the calibre of buyers and the potential to strike up new business. Buyers from key retailers such as Asos and Urban Outfitters were among those visiting.

In previous seasons, Jacket Required has suffered from a dissonant brand mix, and for autumn 20 the selection was generally more cohesive – although some of the more exuberant, luxury streetwear brands seemed at odds with the overall premium aesthetic.

On the move

While this season’s edition failed to ignite overwhelming enthusiasm, talk revolved around the announcement that for spring 21, Jacket will be leaving the Old Truman Brewery and heading to the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, as it aims to shift the focus of the show further towards the premium market – aligning it with womenswear show Scoop, a stablemate of Jacket owner Hyve. While Hyve could not confirm the move was permanent, the show is set to stay at the Saatchi Gallery for “the foreseeable future”.

The news was met with curiosity by exhibitors – while some praised the move for its potential to provide a much-needed shake-up for the show, others were concerned by the practicalities of hosting the menswear show so soon after Scoop.

Following a lacklustre autumn 20, brands and buyers alike will be hoping that the new location returns Jacket Required to its former vibrancy. With the lure of Pitti Uomo in Florence and thriving shows in Paris and Copenhagen, there is no doubt that change is needed to ensure that Jacket Required remains a relevant destination for the menswear market.