Just Around the Corner primes for the future

Amid developments in the menswear trade show scene, Just Around the Corner is updating its approach and heading for new challenges.

After four low-key seasons based in the Just a Group showroom in east London, autumn 20 brought a marked development for “mini-trade show” Just Around the Corner, paving the way for change.

The show ran concurrent to Jacket Required, which took place on 22-23 January. In addition to its original home at The Rag Factory, an increased number of exhibitors meant a second venue was introduced to the show’s set-up for autumn 20: the nearby Toynbee Hall. It housed a selection of high-end brands from Just a Group’s premium agency Occum, such as Nigel Cabourn, Johnny Hoxton and Farnol.

In total, 21 brands showed across the two venues – the list of exhibitors remains dominated by Just a Group’s own names, including Nicce, Fila and Hi-Tec. Managing director Juls Dawson said the split was roughly half agency brands and half external for autumn 20, but, when walking through the rooms, the Just a Group brands seemed to dominate the space.

“We ran out of space for brands at The Rag Factory, and we fell in love with Toynbee Hall as a venue,” explained Dawson. “We had a waiting list for this season, and we’ve already had enquiries for next season [spring 21]”.

The Rag Factory location retained the sense of conviviality and friendliness that has characterised previous seasons and is one of the mini-trade show’s strengths – there was a buzz and warmth not felt at Jacket Required, and it gave the impression that successful business was being done for all brands. A hotpot vendor, complimentary teas and coffees, and a charming therapy dog called Max added to the welcoming atmosphere.

While Toynbee Hall’s grandeur made it an appropriate setting for premium names, and those showing at the venue were satisfied with the range of appointments made through the show, the hall was deserted when Drapers visited.

While it may have been “just around the corner” from The Rag Factory, it is a multi-purpose community events space. There were several other events happening in the centre at the same time as Just Around the Corner, and finding the correct room was a bit of a challenge.

Moving forward, the link between the two venues will need to be made clearer to entice visitors from one space to the next and ensure that the atmosphere across both locations is just as strong.

Next season, Dawson plans to spread premium and mainstream brands across the two venues to increase capacity, and hopes to expand further within Toynbee Hall in future. He is also in the process of introducing a consumer-facing element to the show – for spring 21 he is planning on inviting exhibitors to stay on in the location and host a sample Sale. He says it is a good way for the brands and agency to gain exposure, as well as make money.

At present, with a small and relatively limited brand selection, Just Around the Corner is no competitor to the larger-scale trade shows. However, as the format of trade shows continues to raise debate, Dawson’s future plans could present a strong alternative offer – a friendly, smaller-scale location with a curated brand mix.

The impact of Jacket Required’s impending move to the Saatchi Gallery remains unclear.

Dawson appeared unfazed by the news that Just Around the Corner is losing its namesake location, and said: “Just Around the Corner will be just around the corner from its other location. Good luck to them.”

It is doubtless that his show will no longer benefit from the halo effect of Jacket Required which, despite dwindling scale and footfall, still draws many buyers to east London. However, some brands exhibiting at Jacket Required expressed a desire to remain in the area, so it is possible they will seek join the Just Around the Corner roster.

Looking towards spring 21, exciting times as well as new obstacles lie ahead for the comparatively boutique show.