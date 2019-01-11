Pitti proves positive once again

The autumn 19 buying season kicked off to a flying, if slightly foggy, start at menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence this week (8-11 January).

The overall mood among brands and buyers was refreshingly positive – one label reported the “best ever” start to an exhibition on the opening day on Tuesday.

A range of international buyers from Japan, China, the US, Canada were spotted in the aisles on the first day, alongside plenty of Italian locals.

Despite some delayed flights on day two, the British contingent made their presence felt as buyers from Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Browns, JD Sports Fashion and Asos, as well as many independents, landed at Fortezza da Basso.

The autumn 19 show was a platform for many brands’ anniversary celebrations, among them British brand Barbour’s 125th birthday led by vice-chairman Helen Barbour. Italian heritage brand Diadora marked its 70th year and Moonboot its 50th.

Several brands highlighted sustainable pieces in their collections, cementing the importance of the environment to the industry at large.

Sportswear dominated once again, and halls such as Urban Panorama were filled with athleisure and street-inspired looks. Technical statement outerwear in bold colours and prints were a hit with buyers.

In terms of the colour palette for autumn 19 collegiate colours such as mustard, forest green and burgundy were spotted time and time again.

With less than three months to go before the UK exits the European Union, Brexit was a hot topic of conversation. Some UK brands expressed concern over the ongoing lack of clarity, adding that many continental buyers were reluctant to place orders ahead of 29 March.

The bustling mood extended beyond the venue to parties and events hosted by brands across the city. Pitti Uomo’s autumn 19 guest designer, Y/ Project, hosted a torch-lit catwalk show in the hallowed historic Santa Maria Novella Cloisters.

Among the celebrities spotted at Pitti were US actor Patrick Dempsey, who has invested in Italian tailoring brand Ka/Noa, and model Natalia Vodianova, who hosted a gala dinner for her charity, Naked Heart Foundation, with luxury Italian retailer Luisaviaroma.

Despite unsettling industry conditions, Pitti Uomo proved a positive start to the new season, reinforcing its position as the leading European menswear trade show.