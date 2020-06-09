Retail leadership in a crisis: who's doing it well?

The coronavirus crisis has been an unnerving test of corporate leadership. Drapers looks at which fashion retailers and brands have communicated well, upheld supplier relationships and put their staff first.

Some say a crisis brings out the best in leaders. They set aside trivial grievances, band businesses together for a shared purpose, and focus on helping others.

But beneath the strategic choices and genuine concern is fear, uncertainty and exhaustion. Leaders have been forced to redistribute disrupted supply chains, enable remote working, safeguard essential employees, break bad news to their workforce, and maintain their own energy so that they can continue to inspire and motivate.

Covid-19 has been an unnerving test of corporate retail leadership. Drapers takes a look at which industry leaders have been successful in steering their businesses through the crisis.

Transparency is key

In a refreshingly open and honest interview this week, the managing director of knitwear brand John Smedley, Ian Maclean, confessed to his fears of not making the right decisions for the 236-year-old business.

“I lose sleep at night because I want to survive this as much as everybody does, and my worry is that the decisions I am taking in a vacuum of uncertainty may or may not be the right ones,” he said. “But I’m doing my best.”

Unafraid to express concerns over financial viability, Maclean has been praised by readers for his “rare to find” transparency and vulnerability.

Transparent leadership is the key to fostering a culture of trust between leaders and their employees, according to performance management firm ClearCompany. Employees who are kept in the loop and understand their role in the overarching purpose and goals of the company are more likely to put their trust in their employer – particularly during a crisis.

Speaking as part of our Drapers Connects series of digital events, Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold, explained why she has also had to be more open when it comes to business operations: “One of the most important things we’ve done is comms, comms, comms: keeping teams and colleagues informed every step of the way.

“If you don’t do that, it adds to anxiety and lack of trust. We’re having weekly conversations with our furloughed staff, so they don’t feel out of the loop, and keeping them informed of all the different stages the business is going through during this period.”

Put your people first

Prioritising the well-being of staff is another crucial step.

“The first thing we did was ensure our distribution centre had the right physical and social distancing measures in place,” Joules CEO Nick Jones said as part of the Drapers Connects series. “We didn’t move a step forward until we knew with confidence that we could work safely.”

Another important leadership issue has been protecting staff salaries. Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct International, kept salary levels at 100% in May for most of its furloughed employees, as recognition that its whole team “has gone above and beyond during this period”.

The group’s executive team had their annual salaries cut to £40,000 after April, to ensure staff on lesser pay were continued to be paid in full. Ashley himself does not take a salary from Frasers Group, but owns 62% of the company.

Other executives, including Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford, have also taken pay cuts to try to avoid redundancies.

Clifford told Drapers in March: “I’m very lucky that I can afford it for a bit, and it felt like the only real thing I could do as it may protect some of our people.”

Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer announced last week that it will pay no executive bonuses for a second year. It said this was the “right decision” for the business “with a large number of colleagues placed on furlough”.

Communicate with customers

People seek connection during times of uncertainty.

In last week’s Drapers Connects webinar, Seasalt chief executive Paul Hayes explained how the Cornish lifestyle retailer has heightened communication with shoppers: “We took a good look at our content and the assets we had available [as the crisis began]. We have always been good at how we market, but we have taken an extra step to link more with our customers. They don’t just want to be sold to from a product perspective. It goes deeper than that.”

Other businesses have followed the same strategy, sending out emails personally from founders, owners and CEOs.

Johnnie Boden, founder of the eponymous lifestyle brand, wrote in a recent email to customers: “I’m all set to help out in the warehouse, if needs be.” Promising that the business was doing its utmost to keep trading normally, despite shuttering stores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the entrepreneur added: “My family are too! But please don’t expect me to sort out an IT drama.”

Nick Wheeler, founder of Charles Tyrwhitt, has also written various emails to customers. In one message, he said: “You will have had a hundred communications from companies with which you have had dealings and we are all saying the same thing. This terrible event has drawn us all together. If there is good to come out of this, it is that we must all work together and be strong together.”

The CEO of Toast, Suzie de Rohan Willner, has been emailing customers with inspiring poems, artwork and podcasts, and has encouraged them to become members of womenswear retailer’s book club.

Offering a shoulder to lean on in time of need is also an effective way of connecting.

Last week John Lewis Partnership launched a series of free online workshops to help address some of the undesirable “side effects” of coronavirus lockdown. The retailers’ members are being invited to book to attend a range of free live classes, including a posture-correcting session with Olympian Lord Coe and a vitality physiotherapist.

Uphold supplier relationships

Cancelled orders have heaped pressure on the often-fraught relationship between retailers and suppliers during the crisis. Effective industry leaders have stressed the importance of working together to find solutions.

”We have longstanding relationships with our suppliers, who have been through thick and thin with us,” Joules’s Jones said. “We’ve been transparent and up front about the situation and the likely impact of closed stores on customer demand. It is about having grown-up conversations on a one-to-one basis with suppliers and not taking a blanket approach. There has to be an ongoing dialogue between the two parties.”

In another Drapers Connects webinar Mandy Watkins, founder of womenswear brand Hush, and director Rupert Youngman, reiterated this.

Youngman said: “Some suppliers will have lost a lot of customers. This crisis is affecting everyone. It’s about how you treat relationships with them and the honesty you have on both sides. They are facing huge problems as well. You have to understand everyone’s needs and challenges.”

H&M has been praised for how it has treated suppliers throughout the coronavirus. From the beginning, it assured suppliers that they will receive payment for the orders they had already fulfilled or started.

An H&M spokeswoman said at the start of April: “We will stand by our commitments to our garment-manufacturing suppliers by taking delivery of the already-produced garments, as well as goods in production. We will of course pay for these goods and we will do it under agreed payment terms.

“In addition, we will not negotiate prices on already placed orders. This is in accordance with our responsible-purchasing practices and not only the case in Bangladesh, but in all production countries.”

Meanwhile, in March Primark wrote to its suppliers asking them to put a halt on all current and future production and the purchasing of any materials for the retailer.

However, on 3 April it U-turned on its decision, pledging to pay the wages of workers who were producing Primark orders that were cancelled. On 20 April it then committed to paying for all product that was in production, finished and planned for handover by 17 April.

During times of crisis, difficult decisions are necessary to save businesses in the long term. Those who are managing the financial impact of the coronavirus in a compassionate way will come out of this stronger than ever before.