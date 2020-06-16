The Drapers Verdict on the first digital London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week’s digital debut was a good way to shine a light on the fashion industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it has a long way to go if the move was ever to be made permanent.

I didn’t have to get dressed up for London Fashion Week this season. There were no wardrobe conundrums and no ridiculous step count, as I watched the whole thing from my laptop.

The event made its digital format debut with a three-day schedule starting on Friday 12 June.

The dates were originally intended for the menswear spring/summer 21 shows, but as Covid-19 took its stranglehold on the world, plans for new collections became difficult and catwalk shows even more so.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) thought on its feet, and digitised the event and opened it up to the public. Instead of requiring invitations from brands, anyone could access the content on London Fashion Week’s website. Events were assigned a time slot, but then stayed on the platform and to be viewed on demand.

The June dates, usually when London Fashion Week Men’s takes over the capital, were opened to womenswear brands in what the BFC heralded as a new “gender-neutral” dawn for LFW. This was both to plug gaps in the schedule left by designers disrupted by the pandemic, and to benefit brands who needed a boost in the wake of Covid-19.

Womenswear brands, however, were few and far between. Rixo released a behind-the-scenes video of its resort 2021 collection’s lookbook shoot, and Marques’Almeida launched ReM’Ade (main image, above) a limited edition collection for pre-order made up of pieces of leftover, deadstock fabrics from past collections.

The London Fashion Week Men’s schedule was already dwindling. Leading designers such as Craig Green dropped out of the schedule at the last edition, in January, to show in Paris. And many menswear brands usually on the schedule, including Astrid Andersen and E. Tautz, did not take part this weekend.

Understandably there were few new collections on show, which raised the question of who London Fashion Week’s target audience was this season.

Those that did have new product to showcase, did so mostly with a direct-to-consumer model, including Irish menswear designer Robyn Lynch, who created one-off pieces with existing fabrics and surplus material from cycling brand Rapha. The collection was for sale immediately on her website.



The schedule was mostly made up of short films, up to 10 minutes long, to raise brand awareness, rather than showing SS21 product to buyers.

”This season, all suppliers were closed, and we couldn’t get any fabrics. We went through what we had left.” Daniel Fletcher, menswear designer

Creativity certainly loomed large and the clips on show ranged from archive collections, such as Xander Zhou’s look back at autumn/winter 20, to being completely abstract concepts, seen with east London-based designer Ku Wa Key’s kaleidoscopic green-screen film.



Most orders would have been placed via digital meetings separately to the event. It is difficult to imagine the buyers that sit on the front rows at fashion week, crouched over their laptops all weekend in anticipation.

On the high street, events such as John Lewis’s catwalk challenge that encouraged the public to send in videos of themselves taking to the catwalk to raise money for the BFC’s Foundation Fashion Fund for Covid-19, which was then shown on the fashion week platform on Sunday evening, reinforced that this was more of a public than industry-facing event.

Upcycling was a theme than ran throughout the weekend, as designers recycled surplus materials from past collections in the absence of new sourcing capacity.

Menswear designer Daniel Fletcher launched his AW20, “see now, buy now” collection on his website, and in an accompanying live interview said: “This season, all suppliers were closed, and we couldn’t get any fabrics. We went through what we had left. We only made two or three of the paisley pyjama set as we only had 10 meres of fabric left.”



London was the first fashion week on the calendar to go digital. The Paris couture shows are up next on 6-8 July, followed by a combination of men’s and women’s wear on 9-13 July. Milan will follow on 14-17 July.

The weekend was a learning curve. Designers had to literally make do with what they had to produce any form of content in lockdown conditions – their efforts in this unprecedented and stressful climate must be applauded.

The digital format will only develop and grow. What may be short, conceptual films now could one day evolve to showing collections in full to buyers online. However, if video formats are to replace the physical event, clothes will need to be seen in full and materials described. This was certainly not fulfilled by the “art” content on offer this time around – albeit it on a short lead time.

Digital platforms could play a role in the future sustainability of fashion week by reducing travel and the production of the catwalk shows. However, organisers must make sure that content is relevant, new, and not simply a schedule placeholder, which turned out to be the case for a lot of this season’s content – undoubtedly through no fault of the brands and designers, as the pandemic put a stop to the regular processes that go into making a collection.

If the digital format is to continue, buyers and designers will need to conduct meetings concerning orders separately. Films and videos from brands should be kept as entertaining, publicity-driving methods meant for attracting consumers.

This weekend’s events were not a patch on the real deal, but a good solution that was born of necessity. I look forward to being exhausted from travelling between physical shows and presentations again – hopefully – soon.