Trade shows: 'if we get it right, it should be exciting'

Has the coronavirus crisis put the final nail in the coffin of traditional trade shows, or does it signal a new dawn, asks marketing and business development consultant Chris Scott-Gray.

The announcement that the September edition of Pitti Uomo, postponed from the original June date, has been cancelled probably came as a surprise to no one. But what’s noteworthy is the news that the organiser is pushing on with its plans for a virtual show, on the new digital platform, Pitti Connect. Indeed, owner Pitti Immagine hopes to do the same with all its exhibitions.

The announcement came hot on the heels of the news that German trade show organiser Premium has linked up with online wholesale platform Joor to launch Premium + Seek Passport, another virtual show, due to open in July. It looks like a trend.

Does this herald the end of the trade show and another step towards inhabiting a digital-only world? Maybe. Working on the basis that I first predicted the end of exhibitions somewhere in the early 1990s, I might not be the best judge. But it does seem that the way retailers buy and suppliers sell is continuing to change. You could call it the new normal but in truth I think we are now hastening down a path that had already been set.

We are still some way from our destination, but what is important is that we think through the implications of this brave new world and develop strategies to ensure we do not abandon some of the better aspects of trade shows – and I don’t just mean evenings spent in the bars of Florence or Berlin.

For the retailer, as costs mount up, there must be a certain allure to being able to see collections at your desk: no overseas travel, time better spent in the business, poring over spreadsheets.

But what concerns me is the disconnect this will create. It takes the buyer one more step away from new labels and new ideas: one more step away from the product and one more step away from building a relationship with suppliers.

Direct approach

I have long been nervous of the move by some our retailers to allow the bigger brands to allocate stock directly. I can see the attraction: the retailer has a mixture of the brand’s “bestsellers” and what they believe will be the “next big thing”, and if it doesn’t sell, it is swapped for something else.

I see this as fashion’s upcoming ”sub-prime” moment. It feeds a stock glut – there is so much of it out there, without a buyer. And this is compounded by the current stasis in the market – as long as the stock kept moving, it was less obvious, a less weighty problem. That mass of product could soon come crashing down.

I am not suggesting that trade shows would alleviate this problem. I think that the decline of exhibitions is indicative of how some retailers are losing touch. What a trip to Pitti or Premium or Magic does is it gives retailers the chance to find new brands and new ideas; to inform their own thinking so they know what the next big thing will be; and to meet the people behind the labels so that buying decisions are informed by more than last week’s numbers.

If we are moving away from the twice-yearly exhibition, retailers need to find new ways of connecting with the market that supplies them. Short term, this is as much about virtual showroom meetings and time spent researching the market, still seeking out the new.

Longer term, once we can travel – maybe even shake hands – the need will be to carve out time to spend in the market – not just obsessing about what competitors are doing, but finding ways to be special and unique for the consumer.

Of course, there is a responsibility on the suppliers as well. Finding the right platforms will be difficult enough. I guess some of it will depend on existing relationships – where did they show before – but suddenly overseas shows will become much more accessible.

This will be the same for everybody, so the challenge will be to stand out: strong pre-event marketing across all channels; great photography and descriptions, as you would expect for any online business; and a concerted effort to connect with buyers. Inventiveness and creativity will be key.

Not long after I predicted the end of trade shows I found myself on the fringes of the team that launched 40⁰ – a denim and casualwear show that set out to break the mould of trade exhibitions. In many ways it succeeded. It put a bit of life into the sector. ”Business first, fun a close second” was one of the straplines.

So really it is a process of reinvention. Once we come out of this hiatus, trade shows will still be there. There will still be people trying to reinvigorate sector. But it will be part of a new dynamic. If we get it right, it should be quite exciting.