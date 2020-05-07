Common Objective raises £350,000

The funds have been raised via a crowdfunding campaign on crowdcube that remains open until 15 May.

Common Objective matches professionals and buyers with suppliers and experts to support sustainable business. It currently has over 30,000 members including Vivenne Westwood, M&S, Nike, Asos, Burberry and H&M.

The new funding will help to develop Common Objective’s technology, expand the team and the reach of the business globally.

Common Objective launched a fashion consultancy practice - CO-Consults - in the last quarter of 2019 and has since been expanding to include experts on design, sourcing, garment technology, manufacturers and mills.

Chief executive and founder, Tamsin Lejeune, said: ”This crisis has motivated us to redouble our efforts. Our mission has always been to create a platform through which great business is done - business that maximises benefits to people and minimises impact on the environment, from one end of the supply chain to the other. Fashion business, done well, is transformative, creating inspiring products and sustainable, fulfilling jobs, grounded in fair practices between buyers and suppliers.”