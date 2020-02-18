Concerns raised over Amazon warehouse injuries

More than 600 workers have been injured at Amazon warehouses in the UK over the past three years, according to figures seen by the GMB Union.

A freedom of information request by the union found that between 2016 and 2019, 622 incidents or near misses were reported to the Health and Safety Executive.

The union is calling for a parliamentary enquiry into what it sees as worsening conditions at the warehouses.

Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: “In my 30 years in the world of work I cannot remember any company clock up so many injuries to its workers. I have been inside the giant Rugeley depot and heard first-hand from frightened workers of the 77 serious incidents in Rugeley alone […] Amazon owner, the American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, should be called to account by Parliament for his actions.”

Lisa Nandy, MP for Wigan and a contender for the leadership of the Labour party, told The Guardian: “The warehouse injuries suffered by Amazon workers are beyond appalling. I stand ready, if and when Amazon’s workers take strike action and protest, I will be there with them.”